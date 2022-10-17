Time Out says

Every Monday night a mixture of Sydney biggest stars and the future of comedy join forces to blow the roof of the Hotel Harry in Surry Hills. We've heard this show described as a “riotous night out that feels like like Kings Cross of old”. Harry's Comedy offers table service all night so that you can really settle in and laugh out loud all night long. Just be sure to bring a thick skin to this show as the comedy can get quite provocative, rough and dare we say combative!