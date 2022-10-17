Sydney
Timeout

Harry's Comedy

  • Comedy
  • Harry's, Surry Hills
  1. Harry's Comedy laughing
    Harry's Comedy
  2. Harry's Comedy performer
    Harry's Comedy
Time Out says

Not for the faint of heart, Harry's Comedy knows how to get us chuckling

Every Monday night a mixture of Sydney biggest stars and the future of comedy join forces to blow the roof of the Hotel Harry in Surry Hills. We've heard this show described as a “riotous night out that feels like like Kings Cross of old”. Harry's Comedy offers table service all night so that you can really settle in and laugh out loud all night long. Just be sure to bring a thick skin to this show as the comedy can get quite provocative, rough and dare we say combative!

Written by
Jamie Apps

Details

Event website:
hotelharry.com.au/whats-on/2614
Address:
Harry's
40-44 Wentworth Ave
Surry Hills
2000
Price:
$15-$20
Opening hours:
7pm

Dates and times

7:00 pmHarry's ComedyHarry's $15-$20
