Her royal highness Effie is back, and she has a lot to say about the mess of last year

After the year that wasn’t, Greek goddess Effie Stephanidis (the alter-ego of comedy legend Mary Coustas) is back to talk about what’s next after the Acropalypse with her outrageously fun show Hello Good Thanks – Better Out Than In. The heiress of hilarity shares her experiences of the new abnormal and the pandemonium that preceded it.

“The year the shit hit the fan and there was no toilet paper to clean it up with,” she says. “Yes, I thought about raiding the supermarket to get me some of that coveted white roll with a hole, but I’m famous. I couldn’t risk getting into a scrag-fight with someone over some three-ply Sorbent. They’d call the cops. They’d take away my Logie. They’d have me on A Current Affair arguing with some toothless mother-and-daughter duo.”

She comfort ate her way through the ordeal, but home-schooling her daughter Aphie was a challenge. “I graduated from the Academy of Hairdressing. Yeah, that’s code for: I dropped out in year 10.”

You’ll be able to see her and her illustrious hair up close and personal at venues including Bankstown Sports Club on July 23, as part of the Sydney Greek Festival, or if you can’t wait that long, she’ll be at the Juniors Kingsford on June 11 and the Camden Civic Centre on June 19. Then it’s on to Ryde Eastwood Leagues Club on July 24 and the Central Coast Leagues Club on August 6. You can check full details of the tour here. No need to BYO bog roll.