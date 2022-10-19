Sydney
Joke Off

  • Kelly's on King, Newtown
Joke Off comedian
Joke Off
With prizes up for grabs, these comedians will do everything they can to get you giggling

Each week at Kelly's On King, a raft of Sydney comedians come together to test their comedy chops against each other in a competition format. Joke Off competitions run across a two-month period with a diverse lineup of comedians performing for their chance at a massive cash prize. Each week the audience votes for one comedian to head to the finals and the judges vote for another.

Joke Off is an event you'll want to return to each and every week to see your favourites progress through the competitions as you cheer them along through laughter. In between competitions, Joke Off holds month-long showcases which bring back past winners and those deemed "the best of the best". So even on non-competition nights you'll find yourself cheering and laughing away.

Check the Instagram page @jokeoffcomedy for weekly updates and lineups.

Written by
Jamie Apps

Details

Event website:
www.trybooking.com/events/landing/963442
Address:
Kelly's on King
285 King St
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Price:
$15
Opening hours:
7.15pm

Dates and times

