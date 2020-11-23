Send in the clowns, live comedy is back on at the Sydney Opera House

Sydney, have we ever been more in need of a laugh? The Sydney Opera House is gearing up to give us a dose of the best medicine with two nights of stacked back-to-back stand-up. Hosted by the gruff but endearing Tom Gleeson and the jaunty Rove McManus, Let’s Laugh is bringing some of Aussie comedy’s best to the stage to take the edge off 2020.

On Friday, November 27, Tom Gleeson will be joined by the eccentrically charming Zoë Coombs Marr (you can get acquainted with her oddball stylings via her Amazon Prime special Bossy Bottom), the multi award-winning Aaron Chen, the lightning-paced and heart-warming Nikki Britton, the quick witted Sam Taunton, and Welsh impressionist Lloyd Langford.

Meanwhile on Saturday, November 28, Rove will be in the hosting seat and joined by some other funny faces you've probably seen on the telly, including stand-up stars Anne Edmonds and Becky Lucas, one half of Merrick and Rosso, Merrick Watts, the clowntastic Tom Walker, and rising star Lizzy Hoo.

This double-barrelled chuckle fest of physically distanced shows is amongst the fresh crop of shows to welcome IRL audiences back to the Opera House after months of empty seats and livestreamed performances. The ghost lights are off, send in the clowns.

Both shows kick off at 7.30pm. Tickets are $74.90 (or $69.90 for concessions), not bad for half a dozen funny folk. Get your tickets here.

