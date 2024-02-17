Sydney
Lunar Comedy Gala 2024

  • Comedy
  • The Concourse, Chatswood
Jason Leong
Photograph: Jason Leong
Time Out says

Greet the Year of Dragon with a roar of laughter as top comedians come to Chatswood

People born in the year of the dragon are charismatic, courageous and full of enthusiasm – qualities that equally apply to some of the best Asian-Australian comedians. Eight of the funniest will take the stage at The Concourse’s fourth annual Lunar New Year Comedy Gala, going down on Saturday, February 17.

Netflix comedy sensation and special guest Jason Leong (Hashtag Blessed) will host the gala, which is hosted in collaboration with the spectacular Chatswood Year of the Dragon Festival. Also on the bill are Kevin Jin, Harry Jun, Ting Lim, Annie Louey, Chris Nguyen, Diana Nguyen (Phi and Me) and Henry Yan. They'll amuse audiences of all ages with their takes on Asian culture and identity, all in the heart of one of Sydney’s top suburbs for Asian eats and treats.

Hang out at The Concourse before or after the show to enjoy a cultural melting pot of food, arts and shopping. There's Mama Mulan for hand-pulled noodles and dumplings, Omi for premium wagyu rice bowls, or Smoque Brasserie for rich French fare. 

Rally your friends and family, and mark your calendars for this one-night-only gala on February 17 at 8pm. Nab tickets to the ninety-minute Lunar New Year Comedy Gala for $42 here

By Melissa Woodley for Time Out in association with Willoughby City Council

Details

Event website:
www.visitchatswood.com.au/LNY/Events/Lunar-comedy-gala-2024
Address:
The Concourse
409 Victoria Ave
Chatswood
Sydney
2067
Transport:
Nearby stations: Chatswood
Price:
$42
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

