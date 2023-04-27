Mark Watson has graced Australia's stages upwards of 200 times now, most recently for his 2022 show This Can't Be It. Now, the fast-talking British comedian is back with Search, an hour-long show delving into fatherhood, midlife crises and the search for meaning in this life. The performance on what it means to be both a parent and a child shows signs of equal parts existentialism and hilarity.
As with most comedians in the 2022 program, Watson's show last year had a lot of links to the pandemic – so it'll be interesting to see what's in store this year now that post-pandemic life is in full swing.
You can catch Search at The Comedy Store in The Entertainment Quarter on April 27, with tickets starting at $33. Get yours here.