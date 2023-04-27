Sydney
Mark Watson

  • Comedy, Comedy festival
  • The Comedy Store Sydney, Moore Park
Mark Watson, a comedian, in a red jumper and glasses
Photograph: Matt Crockett
Time Out says

One of the wittiest and fastest-talking Englishmen is back in Sydney with a new show for the Sydney Comedy Festival

Mark Watson has graced Australia's stages upwards of 200 times now, most recently for his 2022 show This Can't Be It. Now, the fast-talking British comedian is back with Search, an hour-long show delving into fatherhood, midlife crises and the search for meaning in this life. The performance on what it means to be both a parent and a child shows signs of equal parts existentialism and hilarity. 

As with most comedians in the 2022 program, Watson's show last year had a lot of links to the pandemic – so it'll be interesting to see what's in store this year now that post-pandemic life is in full swing.

You can catch Search at The Comedy Store in The Entertainment Quarter on April 27, with tickets starting at $33. Get yours here.

After some more knee-slapping comedy? Check out the rest of the Sydney Comedy Festival line-up. 

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/mark-watson-uk-search/
Address:
The Comedy Store Sydney
The Entertainment Quarter, Cnr Lang Rd and Driver Ave
Moore Park
Sydney
2021
Price:
$33-$35
Opening hours:
7pm

Dates and times

