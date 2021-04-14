Our jam-packed guide to Sydney Comedy Festival 2021
Someone call a doctor, because your sides are going to be well and truly split by the time these funny folk are done.
Get ready for the rib-tickling of your life, because Sydney Comedy Festival is rolling into town with the ROFLs once more.
As ever, there's a jam-packed line-up of funny folks on offer, but if you're looking for a cheat sheet on which sets are the cream of the comedy crop, look no futher. We've cherry-picked the finest funny people headed to town, so you know exactly who's down to clown.
The key venues are Newtown's Enmore, the Factory Theatre in Marrickville, and the Comedy Store in the Entertainment Quarter. The Sydney Comedy Festival runs from April 19 to May 16.
Our picks of the Sydney Comedy Festival
1. Dilruk Jayasinha: Victorious Lion
Singledom has been an extended way of life for Sri Lankan import Dilruk Jayasinha, but don’t expect his latest show to be a pity party. He’s done the work, physically and mentally, to be super-comfortable taking himself out on dates where he unashamedly orders pasta for two, for one, even if it freaks out waiters and fellow diners. When he has embraced the dating game, he's been confronted with wild racism. But he’s not ashamed to get it on with them in a power-reclamation way.
2. Nina Oyama: Is Doing Me Right Now
If you are looking for a show to bring your mum to this Sydney Comedy Festival, probably don't pick this one. Nina Oyama is not a gentle or family-friendly comedian. What she is, though, is filthy, whip-smart and screamingly funny. She's perhaps best known through her ding-dong with right-wing Sky News commentator Chris Kenny, who devoted a segment on his show to denouncing her Twitter feed and comedy segments. This show is mostly about that very odd attack, but she’s modified it since to include different bawdy stories and a truly side-clutching bit about playing a giant possum on a show on the ABC.
3. Tom Ballard: We Are All in This
While many comedians are steadfastly avoiding going there, Ballard's show is all about the garbage fire that was 2020, not an easy subject to make hilarious. Ballard knows he's facing an uphill task, but this show is brave, biting, ballsy and ultimately, brilliant. There is a lot to be angry about, from Australia’s racist history (and present) through to catastrophic climate change. But it’s not just an hour of white-hot rage. It’s an hour of absolutely hilarious white-hot rage.
4. Brodi Snook: Handful
There’s no denying bad dating experiences provide ample comedic material, as is the case with Brodi Snook’s new show. Heck, it's even named for a remark a man made about her on a date. The Western Australian-born comic has an intensely droll, sardonic tone that she’s spent the last decade or so crafting on the comedy scene in the UK. As such, she appears incredibly comfortable on the stand-up stage, unphased by the natural undulations of the crowd. Snook’s style feels very much like old school stand-up. Expect everything from jokes around her terrible (but later laughable) dating experiences, to contemporary issues like climate change and the multipurpose ways to use a keep cup.
5. Adam Hill: Shoes Half Full
If nothing else, 2020 provided comics with a rapid-fire way to engage an audience. We might not be entirely out of the woods yet, but we’re at least out of lockdown, and it’s from this vantage point that Hills presents this latest show. Don't go in expecting yarns about TP-hoarding or the bleakness of iso. Hills is a relentlessly positive guy, and his hilarious anecdotes offer a sense of nostalgia for arguably the most traumatic year in our collective memories. That takes talent. An industry veteran, Hills’ effortless affability is all over this gig. Slated to tour pre-lockdown, it's a remarkable time to talk about radical positivity.
6. Diana Nguyen: Chasing Keanu Reeves
Diana Nguyen immediately used her JobKeeper payments to buy a whole lot of vibrators, and that is possibly the best use of the funds we’ve heard of so far. That nugget epitomises the fun, celebratory, unapologetic and compelling show that is Nguyen’s 2021 offering. There will, in fact, be no Keanu Reeves. Well except for a Keanu face mask. And some Keanu facts. And a ukulele named Keanu. And a teeny Keanu doll whipped inexplicably from somewhere on Nguyen’s body. Oh and the Keanu soundbites ready to be whipped out at any moment for those worthy (or for those who arrive late – be on time).
7. Tom Gleeson: Lighten Up
The trauma of last year still feels too raw to revisit. Unless, perhaps, you’re Tom Gleeson and you’re poking holes in 2020 like a coke-addled echidna. Drawing heavily from the events of last year, Gleeson’s anecdotes are all raucously funny and relatable. We can’t help but feel his popularity comes from the broad (but not trite) appeal of his material combined with a deprecating, mildly neurotic delivery. Fans of the comedian, ABC Hard Quiz host and Gold Logie renegade might clue that the title of the show comes from his aforementioned Gold Logie winning speech, in which he addressed the “controversy” of his win by further leaning into the long-running practical joke (haters can shush though, because he’s promised not to repeat the gag). What he will deliver is uproarious laughter galore.
8. Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Dis?
Childhood in Brisvegas sounds like it was an absolute hoot for the now Sydney-based comedian and writer Lizzy Hoo. Bringing some of the driest delivery you’ll see this Comedy Fest, this latest show mines the culture mash of her Irish Catholic mum and Malaysian Buddhist dad. She also navigates the ticking fertility clock pressures faced by a successful young woman juggling multiple jobs and scheduling a couple’s calendar. Hoo exudes the kind of rambunctious confidence that ensures you won't be asking 'who dis?' for much longer.
9. Sami Shah: Cuck
White people can’t coup for shit. Unlike Trump's hapless clingers-on raiding the Capitol, it involves a little more than being draped in a flag while live streaming your stupidity to social media. That sick burn is the outrageous highlight of a raucous hour in the company of Pakistan-born former ABC radio host and stand-up comedian, Sami Shah. His latest set is a side-splitting takedown of racism, white privilege and cultural appropriation, with the latter illustrated by the Proud Boys muscling in on terrorism.
10. Nikki Britton: One Small Step
Nikki Britton's 2018 show was an hour designed for children. This show is... very much not. In this latest set she’s unapologetically filthy, working blue as she tells the story of an Italian holiday gone wrong, aided by an audiovisual presentation of her trip. But Britton's at her best when she goes off-script. She talks to the audience quite a lot, which is uncomfortable for those in the first few rows and a treat for everyone else. Britton’s improvisational skills are sharp. She’s never cruel, and all of her interactions are well-intentioned if cringe-inducing for her interlocutors. A good storyteller, this is a solid night of comedy, with constant laughs. Just make sure you do not bring your kids.
11. Arj Barker: Comes Clean
There are very few international acts in this year’s Sydney Comedy Festival. But Arj Barker has done enough gigs across this lucky country to count as one of our own native sons, despite his American accent (and the fact that he’s from California). A Comedy Festival veteran, Barker has been performing in Australia for more than two decades, and he was here during all of 2020 – “or at least the shit parts,” as he says. Prone to dissecting weird UFO conspiracy theories), he revels in being strange. He’s also going through a divorce, which he made public in January of this year. So expect candid chat along with the usual chuckles here.
12. Michelle Brasier: Average Bear
When you rock up to a Michelle Braiser show, expect to meet her ursine alter ego (first name Average, last name Bear). It turns out that we have not come to a comedy show, but to pre-drinks for hibernation; hibernation being analogous to clubbing in this scenario, Wet Pussy shots and all. This eccentric show is an hour or so of autobiographical storytelling punctuated by Brasier’s penchant for songs (both raunchy and ridiculous), dramatic imagination, gruesome anecdotes and unexpectedly heartfelt messages. This is a salty-sweet packet of popcorn kind of show, with Brasier’s boppy energy luring you in before going right for the emotional jugular.
13. Aaron Chen: Sorry Forever
When Sydneysider Aaron Chen first sat down to write this show, pre-lockdown drama, it was called Mr Cigarette. It’s now been rebranded, but that doesn't stop Chen's boss-like digital avatar calling the show Mr Cigarette in the opening salvo. Who can say how much of that original take has survived? What we do get, however, is deceptively charming. Expect a cute, multi-part bit about him and his dad’s years-long quest to cut down a towering gum tree in their backyard, fighting against the deafening silence of local council bureaucracy. He says that may have been a defining feature of his disarmingly nerdy style, and also notes that his therapist left him hanging last year on a possible autism spectrum diagnosis when his ten free sessions ran out.
14. Geraldine Hickey: What a Surprise
Things are going pretty well for Geraldine Hickey. The 3RRR breakfast host is engaged to the love of her life, though last year’s unpleasantness shelved the wedding plans for the moment. She’s written her latest show about that proposal, complete with an utterly adorable video montage of the two of them adventuring around the world. They say that comedy is tragedy plus time. But what if there’s no tragedy? What if everything is going great? Can you make a comedy show about how much you love your wife to be, a 40th birthday party that went very well, and the travails of a gorgeous engagement ring en route to your girlfriend’s third finger? It turns out, you can.
15. Nath Valvo: Chatty Cathy
Not unlike festival fave and Mardi Gras host Joel Creasey, Valvo’s show is predominantly aimed at straight couples intrigued by the vagaries of a gay man’s life. Though he’ll jokingly note, of the gays, that “there’s always a row at every show.” A great physical comedian with a knack for expressive facial work – note the eyebrows, when a friend introduces you to both a straight and a gay man –he throws himself into his act with such abandon it’s impossible not to get swept up in his enthusiasm.
16. Randy Feltface: Purple Privilege
One half of comedy power couple Sammy J and Randy, the purple puppet is branching out on his own, having travelled to Hollywood in 2019 to compete in a reality TV contest for comedians. He didn’t make it past the second round, but he’s back from Tinseltown to share stories of glitz and glamour, fame and failure with Sydney in this odd-ball show. Randy is the creation of Heath McIvor, who both operates and voices the puppet. Or in this case, puppets, as this an origin story that includes flashbacks and other versions of Randy at different ages in his life. Randy at age six is a very small version in a whale T-shirt who is, yes, adorable, if horrifically racist.
17. Scout Boxall: Good Egg
Scout Boxall’s personality is their hair. It’s a skin-tight rug that circles around their scalp, cutting off above the ear like an ill-fitting beanie – something Scout terms a 360-degree fringe. Previously, when Scout was young, they were fitted with an Amelie-inspired bob-cut and was christened by bullies as ‘egg head’. Scout has made the term their own, however, thus the title of the show: Good Egg – a perfect gender-neutral term of endearment. Rest assured, Scout shows restraint in using only one egg pun in the show, and it’s a deeply commendable act of self-control, considering how ridiculously easy it is to crack an egg joke.
