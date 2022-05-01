Sydney
Natali Caro: Seeking Representation

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • The Factory Theatre, Marrickville
Photograph: Supplied/Natali Caro
A rising comedy star pulls off the ultimate showreel in one hour, a show-stopping effort to bag a talent agent

This is not your usual solo comedy show, featuring not only stand-up but also drag, impressions, sketch, audio visuals, song and dance. Natali Caro is a 27-year-old Colombian/Chilean comedian, actor, DJ, drag king, impressionist, singer, dancer, writer and presenter – so why doesn’t she have a manager already? Showcasing all of these talents in under 60 minutes, Seeking Representation is the ultimate showreel and a show-stopping effort to bag a talent agent.

Caro doesn’t leave room for a dull moment as she switches between characters and mediums, keeping the audience continuously on their toes. After debuting in November 2020 at Two Queers Walk into A Bar Festival at the Giant Dwarf, Seeking Representation received a standing ovation from a sell out audience. It encored again in March last year at the Giant Dwarf, receiving the same raucous fan-fare. Now it’s back, bigger and better for the Sydney Comedy Festival. You can catch it at the Factory Theatre on Saturday Apr 30 and Sunday May 1 (this performance will be Auslan interpreted). 

Recently shortlisted for ATYP'S Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission, Caro is certainly turning heads and becoming one to watch. They're the founder and producer behind former queer comedy cabaret GAG at the Vanguard, and also brought POC stand-up showcase Thanks For Having Me to Laugh Outta Lockdown Festival last year. Coming off the back of original sketch comedy show Mystery Flight, as well as debut play, Taz Vs The Pleb. Don’t miss the chance to meet the person behind the cavalcade of characters. 

Want more? Get ready for Sydney Comedy Festival with our stand-up hit list.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/natali-caro-seeking-representation/
Address:
The Factory Theatre
105 Victoria Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Contact:
www.factorytheatre.com.au
02 9550 3666
Price:
$15-$25

Dates and times

