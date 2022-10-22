Sydney
Powerbomb Comedy

  • Comedy
  • Staves Brewery, Glebe
  1. Powerbomb Comedy night
    Powerbomb Comedy
  2. POwerbomb Comedy 2016 Glebe The Staves live shot feat Rhys Nicholson courtesy Powerbomb
    Photograph: Supplied/Powerbomb
Time Out says

Glebe has one of Sydney's best weekly stand-up nights – with microbrews on tap

Every second Saturday night, the humble Staves Brewery in Glebe invites a keg-load of comedy heavy hitters into their laneway venue for a night of laughter. Over the course of six years Powerbomb Comedy has been booking exciting, diverse comedy lineups in a space which allows punters and comedians alike to mingle, discover their new favourite acts and laugh alongside each other.

As youd expect from an event hosted at a local brewery, there's an extensive range of beers to enjoy throughout the night at Powerbomb. If you aren't a fan of the frothies, they offer a selection of wine and spirits to ensure everybody is well lubricated so the laughter flows freely.

Past acts to perform at Powerbomb include Rhys Nicholson, Aaron Chen, Matt Okine and Becky Lucas. Meaning it comes as no surprise that Powerbomb regularly sells out ahead of time, so get in early to avoid missing out.

Check the Instagram and Facebook pages for updates.

Jamie Apps

Details

Event website:
www.powerbombcomedy.com/
Address:
Staves Brewery
4-8 Grose St
Glebe
Sydney
2037
Price:
$15
Opening hours:
7.30-9.30pm

Dates and times

