Time Out says

This hilarious cult event is getting into the festive spirit for ‘A Very Crossfade Christmas’

Queer PowerPoint is a joyous, occasionally silly and deeply funny night of new performances delivered with the assistance of a digital tool from a simpler time, with tongues planted firmly in cheek – despite how absolutely seriously they take the content they are presenting.

A line-up of some of Sydney’s best-known queer performers, artists, musicians and thinkers will converge on an abandoned cinema in Chinatown for A Very Crossfade Christmas, a celebration of favourite performances from the first year of Queer PowerPoint on Tuesday, December 20.

The bubbly queer baby brainchild of interdisciplinary artists Harriet Gillies, Xanthe Dobbie and creative producer Thom Smyth, Queer PowerPoint is a platform that allows artists time, space and support to dive deep into a new idea, nerdy obsession or niche passion. The only rule is their resulting presentation must be created and performed with the help of that most staid, straight and ubiquitous of programming tools – Microsoft PowerPoint.

Born out of the experience of lockdown, where many spent long hours going down internet rabbitholes, Queer PowerPoint premiered at 107 Projects in December 2021, before hosting a series of sold-out shows throughout 2022 at the MCA, Pleasures Playhouse and the West Australian Museum Boola Bardip.

For A Very Crossfade Christmas, crowd favourites from each show return, including acclaimed artist and scholar Salote Tawale, musician and composer Angus McGrath, performer Sarah Jessica Carpark and experimental musician Solomon Frank. They will be joined by hosts Gillies and Dobbie, with music and vibes by ARIA-winner and queer icon Jonny Seymour (Stereogamous).

You can get your tickets for Queer PowerPoint: A Very Crossfade Christmas at Pleasures Playhouse here.