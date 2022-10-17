Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Rat Klub

  • Comedy
  • MoshPit, Erskineville
  1. Rat Klub hosts
    Rat Klub
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Rat Klub comedian
    Rat Klub
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Rife with local talent, this Newtown comedy night will have you laughing for a cause

Hidden away in the heart of Newtown at the Mosh Pit, Rat Klub is a comedy night just waiting to explode in popularity. Each and every Monday night hosts Bea Barbeau-Scurla and Ryan Sim (up-and-coming comedians in their own right) bring together some of the best and funniest comedians Sydney has to offer for a night of boisterous laughter.

Rat Klub features a new lineup with two stellar feature acts each week. It's not uncommon to see superstar comedians from the likes of Aaron Chen or Dave Hughes swinging by to stretch their legs and try out some new material.

Alongside these superstars of comedy, Rat Klub also has also made a concerted effort to showcase new talent and support the community in general. Every month the event plays host to a newcomer/new material night where comics, new and old, try out something new. Then on the community front, the Rat Klub host selects a different charity each month where all tickets sales are then donated. Over the past six months, they’ve managed to raise over $900 for six different charities.

Check out @ratklub_comedy on Instagram for updates.

Written by
Jamie Apps

Details

Event website:
www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=928444&
Address:
MoshPit
642a King St
Erskineville
Sydney
2043
Price:
$10
Opening hours:
6:30pm

Dates and times

6:30 pmRat KlubMoshPit $10
6:30 pmRat KlubMoshPit $10
6:30 pmRat KlubMoshPit $10
6:30 pmRat KlubMoshPit $10
6:30 pmRat KlubMoshPit $10
6:30 pmRat KlubMoshPit $10
6:30 pmRat KlubMoshPit $10
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.