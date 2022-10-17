Time Out says

Rife with local talent, this Newtown comedy night will have you laughing for a cause

Hidden away in the heart of Newtown at the Mosh Pit, Rat Klub is a comedy night just waiting to explode in popularity. Each and every Monday night hosts Bea Barbeau-Scurla and Ryan Sim (up-and-coming comedians in their own right) bring together some of the best and funniest comedians Sydney has to offer for a night of boisterous laughter.

Rat Klub features a new lineup with two stellar feature acts each week. It's not uncommon to see superstar comedians from the likes of Aaron Chen or Dave Hughes swinging by to stretch their legs and try out some new material.

Alongside these superstars of comedy, Rat Klub also has also made a concerted effort to showcase new talent and support the community in general. Every month the event plays host to a newcomer/new material night where comics, new and old, try out something new. Then on the community front, the Rat Klub host selects a different charity each month where all tickets sales are then donated. Over the past six months, they’ve managed to raise over $900 for six different charities.

Check out @ratklub_comedy on Instagram for updates.