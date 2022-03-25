Sydney
Ronny Chieng: Hope You Get Rich

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • State Theatre, Sydney
Comedian Ronny Chieng sitting in a theatre auditorium with red velvet seats.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

The superstar stand up who cut his comedy teeth Down Under is bringing his latest show back to where it all began

To say that Malaysian comic Ronny Chieng has had a good few years would be putting it mildly. A regular correspondent on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show in the US with a smash-hit Netflix special under his belt, not to mention appearances in blockbusters Crazy Rich Asians and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Chieng's star has been launched into the A-list stratosphere.

But it looks like Ronny hasn’t forgotten about his humble beginnings back in Australia where he honed his comic stylings on the Melbourne stand-up circuit while he was a student, before landing his first big break as a Raw Comedy Award finalist during the 2010 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Heading back to where it all began, Chieng’s latest stand up show, Hope You Get Rich, will touch down in Brisbane at the Fortitude Music Hall on Mar 23 before playing the Theatre Centre in Canberra (Mar 24), Sydney’s State Theatre (Mar 25) and the Palais in Melbourne (Mar 26). With such a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it schedule, you’ll need to be quick to snag a seat, and given the rave reviews the show has already received across the US and Canada, competition for tickets is likely to be fierce. Tickets are on sale from February 15.

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon

Details

Address:
State Theatre
49 Market St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.statetheatre.com.au
02 9373 6852
Opening hours:
Box office: Mon-Fri 9am-5pm

Dates and times

