Time Out says

This one-woman stand-up show is a break up story like no other, and not with who you’d think. Buckle up – Thalia-Joan is breaking up with society and its outdated expectations and limitations.

After winning over our hearts with her solo debut Too Much at Laugh Outta Lockdown – a love letter to anyone who has been told they’re both “too much” and simultaneously “not enough” – Thalia-Joan is back for Sydney Comedy Festival to unpack her personal views on where and how it's all going wrong, and rediscover the magic that’s been there all along.

Hecklers and late arrivals be warned, she might be new on the scene, but this comedian holds her own with the quick-wit and dirty humour you’d expect of a veteran of the stand-up stage.

Ex-pectations comes to the Factory Theatre over three nights on May 12, 14 and 15.

