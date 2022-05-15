Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Thalia-Joan: Ex-pectations

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • The Factory Theatre, Marrickville
Thalia-Joan: Expectations
Photograph: Supplied/Thalia-Joan
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This one-woman stand-up show is a break up story like no other

This one-woman stand-up show is a break up story like no other, and not with who you’d think. Buckle up – Thalia-Joan is breaking up with society and its outdated expectations and limitations. 

After winning over our hearts with her solo debut Too Much at Laugh Outta Lockdown – a love letter to anyone who has been told they’re both “too much” and simultaneously “not enough” – Thalia-Joan is back for Sydney Comedy Festival to unpack her personal views on where and how it's all going wrong, and rediscover the magic that’s been there all along. 

Hecklers and late arrivals be warned, she might be new on the scene, but this comedian holds her own with the quick-wit and dirty humour you’d expect of a veteran of the stand-up stage. 

Ex-pectations comes to the Factory Theatre over three nights on May 12, 14 and 15.

Want more funnies? Get ready for Sydney Comedy Festival with our stand-up hit list.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/thalia-joan-ex-pectations/
Address:
The Factory Theatre
105 Victoria Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Contact:
www.factorytheatre.com.au
02 9550 3666
Price:
$26.95

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.