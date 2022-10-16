Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Yeah the Girls

  • Comedy
  • The Chippo Hotel, Chippendale
  1. Yeah the Girls comedy night
    Tess Peni
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Yeah The Girls comedians
    Tess Peni
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Laugh until your stomach hurts at this female-centric comedy night

Yeah the Girls Comedy is a weekly all-women's comedy night on Sundays showcasing some of the best performers across the country as well as some up-and-coming local acts. Comedy in recent times has become a much more egalitarian world for creative expression, and Yeah the Girls epitomises this shift. At this weekly comedy night audiences can expect to see Sydney’s best female performers, with a few guys sprinkled in, all drawing out rapturous belly laughs – what better way could there be to finish a weekend?

Follow @ytgcomedy on Instagram for updates.

Written by
Jamie Apps

Details

Event website:
events.humanitix.com/tours/ytgcomedy123?fbclid=IwAR13B2JaoBYfoV1qo_VF2YpjBQ1pDA71GKtMwOxqHWVVjf6wsLpgu4CPrdg
Address:
The Chippo Hotel
87-91 Abercrombie St
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Price:
$10-$15
Opening hours:
7:00pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.