Yeah the Girls Comedy is a weekly all-women's comedy night on Sundays showcasing some of the best performers across the country as well as some up-and-coming local acts. Comedy in recent times has become a much more egalitarian world for creative expression, and Yeah the Girls epitomises this shift. At this weekly comedy night audiences can expect to see Sydney’s best female performers, with a few guys sprinkled in, all drawing out rapturous belly laughs – what better way could there be to finish a weekend?

