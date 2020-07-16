Swirl into the sensual world of Graeme Murphy’s swoonsome re-do of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake this weekend, thanks to the Sydney Opera House. Digital platform From Our House to Yours will stream the standing ovation-inducing sensation, re-imagining the heart-palpitating romance of Princess Odette and Prince Siegfried.

A raunchy love triangle taking in Baroness von Rothbart, who has no intention of releasing her freshly married lover, this pas de trois was given even more oomph through the sultry costume and staggering set designs of Kristian Fredrikson – all darkly glittering Black Swan gorge. Filmed in 2008, the performance showcases the magnificence of this powerhouse team-up between Australian Ballet the Australian Opera and Ballet Orchestra.

Starring Madeleine Eastoe as Odette, Robert Curran as Siegfried and Danielle Rowe as Rothbart, this is Swan Lake as you’ve never seen it be-phwoar. To get you in the mood, you can read the original program notes here, and a rundown of Murphy's balletic vision here.

