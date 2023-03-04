Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

King

  • Dance
  • Seymour Centre, Darlington
Shaun Parker King Mardi Gras Seymour Centre 2019
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This fantastical dance production from Shaun Parker & Company interrogates our beliefs around male sexuality and identity

With its great success at the 2019 Mardi Gras Festival and endless praise from critics all over the world, the powerful music-dance collaboration King will relaunch for 2023 before heading overseas to festivals across Europe. 

Award-winning Australian director/choreographer Shaun Parker has collaborated with the globally celebrated Bulgarian singer/songwriter and queer performance artist, Ivo Dimchev. 

Dimchev and nine of Australia’s most talented young dancers will take the stage for an inspiring performance set in a magical realm that is "part elite cocktail-bar and part jungle".

What better way to celebrate WorldPride than to experience a theatrical performance that not only tackles the power systems hindering male sexuality and identity, but includes some humour along the way?

King opens at the Seymour Centre’s Everest Theatre on February 28, 2023, for six shows, until Saturday March 4.

Tickets are still available right now, and you can snatch one up by clicking right here.

Written by
Jasmine Lopez

Details

Event website:
www.seymourcentre.com/event/worldpride-2023-king/
Address:
Seymour Centre
University of Sydney
Cnr Cleveland St & City Rd
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Price:
From $69
Opening hours:
8pm (Tue-Fri), 2pm and 8pm (Sat)

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!