This fantastical dance production from Shaun Parker & Company interrogates our beliefs around male sexuality and identity

With its great success at the 2019 Mardi Gras Festival and endless praise from critics all over the world, the powerful music-dance collaboration King will relaunch for 2023 before heading overseas to festivals across Europe.

Award-winning Australian director/choreographer Shaun Parker has collaborated with the globally celebrated Bulgarian singer/songwriter and queer performance artist, Ivo Dimchev.

Dimchev and nine of Australia’s most talented young dancers will take the stage for an inspiring performance set in a magical realm that is "part elite cocktail-bar and part jungle".

What better way to celebrate WorldPride than to experience a theatrical performance that not only tackles the power systems hindering male sexuality and identity, but includes some humour along the way?

King opens at the Seymour Centre’s Everest Theatre on February 28, 2023, for six shows, until Saturday March 4.

Tickets are still available right now, and you can snatch one up by clicking right here.