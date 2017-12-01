Four rising stars of the choreographic world show off Sydney Dance Company's finest at Carriaggeworks

It feels like Sydney is bursting back to life just as the sun returns after months of highly unusual hibernation. Which makes Sydney Dance Company’s (SDC) focus on emerging choreographers for their first live performance since lockdown all the sweeter. Bursting into life at the recently saved Carriageworks on November 14, the seventh annual New Breed showcase fanfares four new specifically socially distanced works by some of Australia’s most promising rising choreographic stars.

The magnificent Joel Bray has left his Melbourne bubble behind and underwent two weeks in hotel boredom to present his sure-to-be-astounding contribution. Two of SDC’s stellar ensemble will also unveil what they’ve been up to during the enforced hiatus, with Chloe Leong and Jesse Scales getting the chance to shine, corralling their colleagues in an elebaroate array of smooth moves. And last but certainly not least, Raghav Handa, who we got to see work magic as part of Opera House event Unwrapped: Dances for Now, has something special up his sleeve.

Rafael Bonachela, SDC’s artistic director, says he’s pumped for this first show of 2020. “We have been hard at work all year preparing for the time when we would finally get to dance live for Australia again. New Breed is such an important program, supporting the development of new work and emerging artists, and I’m excited that we will be able to share the work of four talented artists representing the next generation of Australian choreographers with audiences.”

