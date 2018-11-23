New Breed review

Four bright, shiny and new choreographic stars take Sydney Dance Company for a spin

Sydney Dance Company’s annual showcase of emerging and largely unknown choreographers is always a highlight of the city’s arts calendar for a few reasons: you get to see the company’s astonishing dancers stretched in new and unexpected directions under choreographers who are often at the start of their creative journeys and willing to take an experimental leap. It always attracts huge crowds, thanks in part to its affordable $35 tickets, and if one particular piece doesn’t really do it for you, another is always just moments away. And the production values are always first-rate: Alesia Jelbart has created gorgeous costumes for each of the works this year, all lit beautifully by Alexander Berlage.

The first two pieces in this year’s program – both from freelancers outside of the company and both running at about 20 minutes – imagine an evolved future.

Prue Lang’s ‘Towards Innumerable Futures’ considers how technology might change the way that we live our lives and connect as a community.

It begins with the word “OVER” spelled out in neon lights, high above the stage. Below, five dancers – in tight spandex, sneakers and sharp blonde or black bobs – perform near-robotic movements. Two are mirroring each other’s bodies. One is walking briskly across the square of the stage, stopping, sharply turning and moving on. That becomes a significant motif.

There are some wonderful choreographic ideas – particularly as strictly ordered movement breaks into something more human and people fight desperately for a connection – but despite the generally fast pace and meticulous staging, the way Lang arranges the dancers’ bodies in the space feels a little monotonous by the end. All five dancers are performing for the whole piece – in solos, twos, threes, fours, and as an entire ensemble – meaning it’s often difficult to know where your focus should be. It’s obviously a deliberate effect – Lang is creating a very specific texture across the performance space – but it makes it difficult to truly connect with the choreography when your eyes don’t ever really find a place to rest.

The same can’t be said of Katina Olsen’s ‘Mother’s Cry’, a work driven by sensual feminine power and the highlight of the program. It begins with a striking image: five female dancers strewn across a misty stage, very slowly rolling, writhing and pulsing back to life. It’s a work about nature itself – how we’ve bulldozed our way over this planet rather than working in concert with its natural rhythms – and imagines a future in which a feminine energy brings the world back into balance.

Cameron Bruce’s pulsing score is a driving force as Olsen builds a new visual world from the ground up, moment by moment and movement by movement. She has her dancers perform in a beautifully loose and fluid unison for much of the work – drawing strength from one another, but all individuals – with choreography inspired by Olsen’s own Wakka Wakka and Kombumerri cultural heritage. The world Olsen establishes is one entirely absent of the male gaze, and the sensuality of the movement is imbued with power and agency.

Janessa Dufty’s ‘Telopea’ has similar connections to nature, inspired by the waratah flower. It’s a smart response to both the physical appearance of the flower – she arranges her five dancers in a symmetrical arrangement at multiple points that reflects the warath’s red petals, folding in on one another – and its strength and resilience to the natural world’s forces. Composer Tobias Merz sings his own composition live on stage with striking falsetto that seems to loop in and out of the choreography itself.

Holly Doyle’s ‘Out, Damned Spot!’ is an obvious crowd pleaser with its humorous take on cleansing rituals. Doyle has found a fidgety style of movement that blows up anxieties, hypocrisies and groupthink into a surprising style of contemporary dance. It’s helped hugely by Jelbart’s costumes: white, semi-transparent tracksuits, somewhere between streetwear and hazmat suits.

It’s a work that could do with a little bit of streamlining; it seems Doyle wants to show a decent range of her capabilities as a choreographer in a little over ten minutes. But that’s not a huge complaint – it’s always better to have an overabundance of exciting ideas than a shortage of them.

And that’s what has always driven New Breed and continues to do so in its sixth year: the ingenuity of dance-makers wanting to push boundaries and find new modes. Even when things don’t gel perfectly, it’s hugely exciting to watch an idea come to fruition in this brilliant initiative.