Bangarra celebrates the majesty of an inland sea in the 10th anniversary tour of this award-winning dance work

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s award-winning Terrain returns for a 10th anniversary tour, taking to the stage at the Sydney Opera House from June 10-25.

Truly something to behold, Terrain transports us to the spectacular expanse of Kati Thanda (Lake Eyre), Australia’s largest salt lake, in South Australia. Often dubbed Australia’s inland sea, it is the lowest point on the continent, around 15 metres below sea-level, and is one of the few untouched natural waterways in the world.

Created in consultation with Arabunna Elder Reginald Dodd, Terrain explores the fundamental connection between people and land – how our land looks after us, how we connect with its spirit, and how we regard its future.

This work was the first full-length commission choreographed by Bangarra’s associate artistic director, Frances Rings. After its acclaimed world premiere season, it went on to win two Helpmann Awards including Best Ballet/Dance Work, and was also selected as a text for the HSC dance curriculum as a defining piece of Australian choreography. The work is in Rings’ hands again, ahead of outgoing artistic director Stephen Page handing over the reins of Bangarra to her.

A breathtaking nine-part performance, Terrain is an homage to Country, inspired by the power of natural forces and the vulnerability of ecosystems within a landscape that has existed across millennia.

Tickets for the Sydney Opera House season are $49 to $99, snap up yours here. The matinee on Saturday, June 25 will be audio described. There is also a Community Night for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community members, and those who work alongside First Nations people on Thursday, June 9. Find out more here.