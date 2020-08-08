Five thrilling contemporary dancers from NSW create new works on the Opera House stage

Trip out to the magical movements of Helpmann Award-winning choreographer Martin del Amo and four exciting fellow smooth movers in this contemporary dance showcase pre-recorded the Opera House’s Joan Sutherland stage and beamed to your living room this Saturday night, August 8 at 8pm, the free to view whenever.

If you’re the sort who’s so incurably unco you manage to mangle yourself in a super-wobbly clothes drying rack (no, just me?), let del Amo and Angela Goh, Raghav Handa, Vicki Van Hout, and Nelson Earl show you how it should be done in Unwrapped: Dances for Now.

Each incredible dancer has created a brand new work responding to a piece of music that has inspired them to meet challenges head-on (like, maybe an incalcitrant clothes horse) and embrace transformation.

Sydney Festival regular collaborator del Amo takes on Marcus Whale’s song ‘Vulnerable’, while this year’s Kier Choreographic Award winner Angela Goh takes on the electro grime of Corin Ileto. Sofi Tukker and Charlie Barker team-up ‘Good Time Girl’ gets a new spin by Australian choreographer and performer of Indian heritage Raghav Handa, fresh from appearing in Double Delicious at Syd Fest and AsiaTOPA.

Indigenous woman Vicki Van Hout, who won year’s prestigious Australia Council Award for Dance, has performed for the likes of Bangarra Dance Theatre before founding Fresh Dancers with Marilyn Miller. She will perform to music by Shana O'Brien, Johnny Brown, and Philip Downing. And finally, Sydney Dance Company alumnus Nelson Earl, who presented Enter Achilles at the Adelaide Festival, takes on Clever Austin’s blissed-out ‘A1’.

Presented as a part of the Opera House’s artist and sector development program, these exciting micro-commissions were inspired by del Amo’s 2013 work Slow Dances for Fast Times, and you can get a sense of what to expect in this earlier Unwrapped event, New Works for Film.

