Watch dancers stomp on God – you heard us – in this thoroughly internet-era performance from Chunky Move

It was Nietzsche who wrote "God is dead...And we have killed him." While the the philosopher said the phrase figuratively, you can experience something of a literal interpretation of the famous statement in Chunky Move's long-awaited new performance, Yung Lung.

Originally slated to premiere during the inaugural (then cancelled) Rising festival in Melbourne 2021, Yung Lung finally debuts to Sydney audiences as part of Sydney Festival (Jan 20-23). This will be Chunky Move's first performance in Sydney in ten years.

Come expecting a performance at the forefront of Australian contemporary dance. Yung Lung is a prophetic, techno rave of a work in which seven dancers (Madeleine Bowman, Rachel Coulson, Marni Green, Samuel Harnett-Welk, Cody Lavery, Summer Penney and Damian Meredith) stomp on and around a god-like effigy designed by artist Callum Morton (who's also responsible for that "hotel" in the middle of nowhere on Melbourne's Eastlink road). As they dance, the performers are pummelled by imagery drawn from the deep dark that is the digital realm.

Chunky Move artistic director, Anthony Hamilton, says the work is something of a panacea for the last two years and reflects on the digital aspects of modern life – and particularly how it affects young people. "It’s really about youthful resilience in the face of the barrage of information and noise the younger generation contends with daily. It’s about those young lungs, breathing in and out, and getting lost in the trance ecstasy of dance as the way to be elevated forward beyond this moment in time."

The work also features music from Chiara Kickdrum, lighting from Bosco Shaw and costumes from Perks and Mini (aka PAM).