Connect with the world's top content creators with this new free-to-stream event

While we may all be making like the characters of Wentworth and breaking out of our lockdown cells, there’s no denying the sterling job our televisions have done in keeping us all sane after doing time for months. One of the silver linings of serving our half-year sentence at home has been the explosion of creative accessibility thanks to some fabulous streaming options.

And the sofa party doesn’t end as we re-enter the great outdoors. The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards is launching the inaugural AACTA ScreenFest. Running from Friday, November 27 to Wednesday, December 2, it will showcase a galaxy of Australian stars through short films, cast and crew conversations and master classes. The brilliant women of Wentworth will be a major drawcard, with luminaries from the show and the ingenious people behind the scenes appearing as part of a special feature on the making of Foxtel’s global hit. Other highlights in the line-up of more than 40 events include a fascinating insight into the mind of one of the world’s most in-demand cinematographers, Oscar-nominated Greig Fraser, who wowed the world with his Emmy Award-winning work on The Mandalorian and has us on tenterhooks waiting for the one-two punch of coming soon big-screen events Dune and The Batman.

Fellow Emmy owner Deborah Riley will walk audiences through her incredible set design work on Game of Thrones, and Oscar-winning short filmmakers Shaun Tan and Adam Elliot will reveal the secrets of their heart-tugging animation work. There will also be a focus on the Australian women who worked on Disney blockbuster Mulan.

Wentworth’s breakouts will be joined by Anna Torv (Mindhunter, Secret City), who will reveal what it’s like leading some of the biggest hits of recent years. The AACTA ScreenFest will also embrace the huge online gaming craze, exploring the popularity of League of Legends, which hooks 120 million active players each month, and the world builders of Unreal Engine, whose work on photorealistic games is so good filmmakers have embraced the possibilities.

“In a year where screen entertainment has mattered more than ever, we’re proud to provide a free program which allows everyone from fans and students, to emerging and established content creators, to connect with some of the world’s best, brightest and biggest minds in screen,” AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella says. “And as the screen industry continues to evolve, so too is AACTA’s programming.”

AACTA ScreenFest is entirely free but you do have to book online here. The inspiring streaming festival will also fold in AACTA’s glitzy annual awards ceremonies, so you can feel like you’re walking the red carpet too. Tuxedo/designer dress not mandatory.