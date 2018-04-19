Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert with the SSO

Film, Special screenings Sydney Opera House , Sydney Thursday April 19 2018 - Saturday April 21 2018
The third Harry Potter film screens with its John Williams score played live

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men), the third Harry Potter film is for many people the best of the series – a movie that stands alone for the creativity of its execution and the timelessness of its story. It's the film where the young wizard begins to truly grow up.

Now the 2004 film returns to the big screen at the Sydney Opera House as part of the Harry Potter in Concert series. The Sydney Symphony will perform the entire score live, casting a Patronus spell over fans as they revisit Harry's adventures with Dementors, werewolves, Time Turners and hippogriffs.

Venue name: Sydney Opera House
Address: Bennelong Point
2000
Opening hours: Box office: Mon-Sat 9am-8.30pm; Sun two hours prior to performance (in person only)
Price: $62-$139
Event website: https://www.sydneysymphony.com/concerts-and-tickets/whats-on/event/harry-potter-and-the-prisoner-of-azkaban
