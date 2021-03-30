Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right So Bad it's Good

Film, Special screenings Ritz Cinema Randwick , Randwick Friday April 9 2021 - Friday November 12 2021
Still from Batman and Robin
Image: Batman and Robin
Just how bad are these bad movies? Ritz Cinemas is going to find out

You can keep your Oscars, your Golden Globes, your worthy French films. Give us a terrible movie that we can laugh at any day. 

And that's exactly what Ritz Cinemas is doing, with a monthly screening of notoriously terrible movies on the second Friday of the month. 

What are these films that are so bad they're good? They include Batman and Robin (featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman and George Clooney's rubber nipples); Troll 2 (which was clearly meant to be called 'Goblin' but was shoehorned into becoming a sequel for a movie it has nothing to do with); Birdemic (the "CGI" – and we use the term loosely – appears to have been done on MS Paint); and Road House (starring Patrick Swayze, and even though it has 37 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, it's clearly a mistake in this list. Patrick. Swayze.).

They are a guaranteed good time (well, a good bad time, you know what we mean). We recommend you take advantage of the Ritz's alcohol licence and get ready for the best worst movies. 

