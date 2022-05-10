Sydney Film Festival director Nashen Moodley shares his top picks from the 2022 line-up

It’s a little over half a year since the postponed 2021 Sydney Film Festival (SFF) opened to rapturous applause with anthology film Here Out West, a joyous celebration of the many communities that call Western Sydney home. Now back in its usual spot, running June 6-16, with over 200 films to pick from, festival director Nashen Moodley says movie lovers can celebrate more of what makes this cinematic smorgasbord tick after two unusual years.

“Most pivotal is the return of international filmmakers as festival guests and interstate filmmakers in much bigger numbers,” he says. “It’s great to have parties again, and the festival hub returns. It’s such a key meeting point.”

This year’s opening night gala, the First Nations-driven movie We Are Still Here, presents multiple interlocking stories told by Indigenous filmmakers from Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific all responding to the arrival of Captain James Cook. “We’re so excited to open with this film,” Moodley says. “It showcases incredible new talent, and there’s such a range of styles. It’s going to take people on a real journey through time and space stretching over 1000 years, from ancient times into the future.”

Photograph: Supplied/SFF | We Are Still Here

First Nations talent will also be on show in two TV series showcased in full at the fest. Director Dylan River, a regular contributor to SFF, will present Mystery Road: Origin. It reveals the backstory of a young Detective Jay Swan, initially played by Aaron Pedersen in the Ivan Sen films and now by Last Cab To Darwin star Mark Coles Smith. “It’s tremendous,” Moodley says. You’ll also be able to binge murder mystery True Colours, directed by Erica Glynn and Steven McGregor and fronted by Wentworth star Rarriwuy Hick. “It’s about a detective who goes back to her Country, where she hasn’t been for a long time, to investigate a suspicious incident,” Moodley teases. “It also looks at some of the practices around Indigenous art. It’s very beautifully done, but also looks at the sometimes exploitative conditions.”

Art lovers will also want to catch Blaze, the directorial debut from celebrated artist Del Kathryn Barton that tackles the aftermath of a traumatic event. Meticulously animated in her trademark psychedelic style, Yael Stone, Remy Hii, Josh Lawson and Simon Baker all lend their vocal talents. “Del is such an iconic artist and you definitely see her amazing imagination and creativity in the film,” Moodley says. You’ll also be able to catch Shadow, the first feature from internationally acclaimed Back to Back Theatre, the award-winning Australian company that showcases disabled and neurodiverse performers. Adapted from their stage work The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes, it took home the audience award at this year’s SXSW Film Festival. It’s a highlight of this year’s Screenability strand. “It’s a delight for us to present the film’s Australian premiere,” Moodley says.

Photograph: Supplied/SFF | Blaze

Brilliant Palestinian filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad (Omar) marks his return to the festival with the nightmarish drama Huda’s Salon, about a hairdresser brutally forced to spy for the occupying forces. “He’s one of my favourite filmmakers,” Moodley says. “It’s a thrilling and also a super-political, bracing film.” Horror lovers are in for a frightfully good time at SFF this year. Local heroes Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes present their gloriously queer, social media influencer slasher Sissy, starring The Bold Type’s Aisha Dee and Time Out fave Daniel Monks. “It’s really fun, gory and speaks to a younger audience that I think will really embrace the film,” Moodley says.

Megastar Demi Moore pops up in ’50s New York-set button-pusher Please Baby Please, led by Battle of the Sexes star Andrea Riseborough. “It’s full-on, and I think we’re going to have a full cinema laughing, screaming and shouting,” Moodley predicts. Also look out for Lamb star Noomi Rapace in Macedonian witchcraft movie You Won’t Be Alone. Directed by Australian filmmaker Goran Stolevski, it was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. “It’s wonderful to see the development of his career,” Moodley says.

Photograph: Supplied/SFF | Huda’s Salon

LGBTQIA+ fans will also want to check out director Molly Haddon’s debut The Longest Weekend, written by Bump scribe Jordeen Daley. “It’s a fresh and vibrant Australian indie made with great passion and intelligence,” Moodley tips. He also recommends Lonesome, the new movie from Teenage Kicks director Craig Boreham. The latter stars Josh Lavery as a closeted country boy who undergoes an awakening on moving to Sydney (also look out for former rugby player Ian Roberts). “It’s sexually explicit and very tender at the same time.”

The Lost Daughter actor Dakota Johnson turns up in Cha Cha Real Smooth, the Sundance Audience Award-winning second feature from adorably dorky writer, director and star Cooper Raiff (Freshman Year). “Everyone could see the talent in his first film, but there’s a huge leap forward here and he just nails it,” Moodley says of the rom-com that casts Raiff as a Bar Mitzvah host who falls in with a mother (Johnson) and her daughter (played by autistic actor Vanessa Burghardt).

Photograph: Supplied/SFF | Cha Cha Real Smooth

Cambodian-French filmmaker David Chou’s mesmeric movie All the People I’ll Never Be heads direct to SFF from Cannes. “He’s made this incredible film about identity, focused on a young Frenchwoman returning to South Korea. She was born there but has never been back since being adopted as a child. I think people are going to be so taken with this film.”

International guests jetting into SFF include Irish filmmaker Colm Bairéad, who presents The Quiet Girl, an intimate film exploring the childhood of a young girl living in poverty in the ‘80s. “It’s a rare film in the Irish language, and it’s just so beautiful,” Moodley notes. You’ll also be able to hear from Venezuelan director Lorenzo Vigas, whose haunting movie The Box was a big hit at the Venice Film Fest. “It’s exquisite,” tips Moodley. He also highly recommends Utama, the debut feature from Bolivian director Alejandro Loayza Grisi. It stars two non-actors he convinced to step in front of the camera to convey the plight of Indigenous farmer facing the alarming effects of the climate crisis. “It’s fundamentally a love story between these two people who share this incredible connection.”

Last but certainly not least, it’s safe to say we’re booking a ticket to Bitch, A Derogatory Term for a Woman, on the back of that confronting title alone. Moodley says Slovenian filmmaker Tijana Zinajic’s debut feature is one of the standouts of this year’s Europe! Voices of Women in Film strand. “It’s a very funny film about a young woman trying to become an artist, and it’s a touching portrait of a generation that’s very fresh.”

The Sydney Film Festival runs June 8-19, with tickets on sale now.