The best binge-worthy feel-good TV shows on the ABC and SBS
Need some low-stress comfort TV shows to fill these long days at home? We've got you sorted with these free and easy-to-view options
We know there are bunch of us feeling bummed out at home right now. If you're in desperate need of something light and easy to binge-watch while sinking into your sofa, don't worry. We've got your back.
With minimal tolerance for grim and gritty right now, we've turned to our public broadcasters (bless the ABC and SBS) for lowkey cute chuckles with a side of feel-good warm and fuzzies that will cost you nada to mainline.
Here are a few of our current faves that you should pop onto your must-watch-now-k-thanks list that will easily see you through the next few weeks.
Best easy viewing free TV shows
Rosehaven
Ok, so you can't binge the new series of Rosehaven as yet, because the ABC are only drip feeding us one ep a week, but you can go back to the start in the meantime. It’s comforting to see comedy chums Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor return for a fourth season of these lovable Tasmanian real estate screwball lols. They’ve spiced up the format a little too, with the addition of a rival agency keeping Emma and Daniel – and their new pet bunny – on their toes. The kooky community of Rosehaven makes it such a salve for sore souls, from Sam Cotton as town bully Bruce, to Noela Foxcroft as octogenarian receptionist Mrs Marsh and David Quirk as locksmith and hoarder Damien. Bless them all.
Shrill
If you’re looking for a little bit of Lizzo’s “hair toss, check my nails” energy, then you might just fall in love with SBS highlight Shrill. Written by and also starring Saturday Night Live ensemble member and sometime Girls guest Aidy Bryant, this is a pop culture-primed, body-positive, feminist fun show about Annie, a young magazine journalist living her best life while refusing to fit anyone’s stereotype. Look out for Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator John Cameron Mitchell chewing the scenery as Annie's bad bitch boss, and we also love British star Lolly Adefope (The Spy Who Dumped Me) as her lesbian bestie. Short, sassy eps whizz by.
Kiki and Kitty
If your attention span is a little shorter than usual (like, minus 105 minutes), then Black Comedy genius Nakkiah Lui has your back. Delivered in 15-minute blasts of pure outrageous brilliance, Kiki and Kitty stars Lui as a lawyer and Aboriginal woman who puts up with way too much casually racist shit from her wildly inappropriate colleagues. Waking up rough as guts post-work drinks, Top of the Lake star Elaine Crombie pops up as the manifestation of Kiki’s whoo-hoo. Something of a surprise, her new BFF coaches her to stop taking crap. Way too funny, and pretty sweet, too.
You’re the Worst
If your sick-o-meter flips over to vomito when meet-cutes get a little too sickly sweet, fight your gag reflex with You’re the Worst. Ill Behaviour’s elastic-faced Brit Chris Geere and sparkling Fosse/Verdon star Aya Cash play obnoxiously self-centred LA types who fall in with each other for convenience's sake. If that sounds yuck, it's actually a pretty heartfelt anti-rom-com that somehow works for all the wrong reasons, dealing in the absurdities of reality. As is often the case, it’s the sidekicks who make it sing, with props to Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue as the besties who do it better, and babin’ scene-stealer Brandon Mychal Smith, who pops up as a perma-cussing, mic-dropping rap star.
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries
Essie Davis is a queen, what more need we say? Whether she’s fighting a grief monster in horror movie The Babadook or bringing up a baby bushranger in The True History of the Kelly Gang, we’re down. But for something a little more low-key, slip into the arched-eyebrow adventures of the impossibly glam, pearl gun-slinging flapper detective Phryne in Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. Set in 1920s Melbourne, it’s Agatha Christie, but sexy. A costume-lover's dream, the will they, won’t they tease with Nathan Page’s surly copper Jack is dreamy.
Wellington Paranormal
Spun off from Thor king Taika Waititi and his best creative buddy Jemaine Clement’s spooktacular vampire spoof What We Do in the Shadows, this gem definitely doesn't suck. A ludicrous laugh riot, the first two seasons of Wellington Paranormal on SBS features deadpan dopey Kiwi cops tackling the capital’s silliest supernatural forces. Think Ghostbusters meets Hunt for the Wilderpeople and you’re onto a winner packed full of gormless ghouls – vampires, zombies and werewolves, oh my! – with a gang of New Zealand’s funniest comedians playing the long arm of the law trying to keep the rest in peace.
The Heights
The ABC launched its WA-set soap opera The Heights last year and from the outset, it was pure easy-viewing gold. Set around a housing commission tower and the steadily gentrifying suburb around it, the cast balances lovable stalwarts like Shari Sebbens, Roz Hammond and Kelton Pell with cute newcomers like Bridie McKim, Phoenix Raei and Yazeed Daher, plus Carina Hoang as no-nonsense shop owner Iris. The show covers coming out, uncertain paternity and secret crushes, with just enough cliff-hanger drama without giving you a heart attack. Season two's dropping one ep per week, but you can mainline the first in a cheery blur.
Harlots
This one’s a no brainer, with all the quivering bosom for good measure. Fiercely feminist with a saucy, potty mouth full of colourful 18th-century swears that need to be pressed back into action stat, Harlots has the sauciest soapy plot you could hope for. Put Phantom Thread’s permanently arch Lesley Manville as a hoity-toit brothel madame in one corner and The Walking Dead’s Samantha Morton as her a common-as-muck competitor in the other, then sit back and watch the fireworks. London men of all social standing are comic collateral damage in the middle in this fabulously wicked show entirely written and directed by women, with bonus Liv Tyler for extra ‘90s realness too.
