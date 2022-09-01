Sydney
Blow Bar Co

  • Health and beauty
  • Sydney
Blow dry salon
Photograph: Supplied/Blow Bar Co
Time Out says

You and your hair both receive the luxe treatment at this express service

Adding to its sloew of venues across Sydney and Melbourne, luxe blow dry salon Blow Bar Co set up shop on the second level of Elizabeth Street's David Jones flagship store in 2020, and hasn't looked back since. Whether you're looking to make the most of your lunch hour in the city, or you want a swishable blowout before a night out on the town, Blow Bar Co's got you covered.


Not only will the hair geniuses give your locks a little oomph, they'll also put a little spring in your step with flutes of Champagne, rosé and platters of olives and antipasto. Go for a classic uptown girl blowdry – shiny, voluminous and flicked – lean into the drama with a toussled head of curls, or go straight and sleek. Hair treatments start at $59. Blow Bar Co also does make-up styling, up-dos, corporate functions, will allow you to host your hens parties there, and more. 

Book in online

Written by
Divya Venkataraman

Details

Address:
David Jones
86-108 Castlereagh Street
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.blowbarco.com.au/locations
1300 256 922
Price:
Various.
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 10am-7pm; Thu 9:30am-8pm; Fri 9:30am-7pm; Sat 9am-7pm; Sun 10am-6pm
