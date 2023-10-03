Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Nature's Energy - Balmain Bath House

  • Health and beauty
  • Balmain
  1. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

This day spa has just been recognised in the 2023 World Spa Awards, taking out gongs for both Australia’s Best Day Spa and Oceania’s Best Day Spa

Nature's Energy - Balmain Bath House has to be the best bang for buck when it comes to sweating it out and scrubbing up. Hidden behind the Nature’s Energy store on Darling Street, the Bath House is larger than you would expect and the facilities – though more basic than some of the five-star hotel spas – are clean, in good working order and wonderfully fragrant.

The staff are welcoming, knowledgeable and kind, and there are all the perks of a pricier spa: fluffy robes, secure lockers, hair dryers, slippers and herbal tea on tap. Plus, they offer a hot spa, cold pool, (intense) steam room, sauna and showers.

It’s one of three Nature’s Energy centres in Sydney (there's also Newtown and Glebe), and the Balmain locale also offers the same specialised massages (gem-stone healing, Reiki and acupuncture), spa facials, waxing and spray tanning as the other venues.

And guess what? These day spas have just been recognised in the 2023 World Spa Awards, taking out gongs for both Australia’s Best Day Spa 2023 and Oceania’s Best Day Spa 2023.

Award-winning yet humble? Yep – it's a down-to-earth spa for an earthing experience.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
312 Darling St
Balmain
Sydney
2041
Contact:
View Website
02 9555 5533
Opening hours:
Sun-Fri 10am-7pm; Sat 9am-7pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.