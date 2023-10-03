Time Out says

Nature's Energy - Balmain Bath House has to be the best bang for buck when it comes to sweating it out and scrubbing up. Hidden behind the Nature’s Energy store on Darling Street, the Bath House is larger than you would expect and the facilities – though more basic than some of the five-star hotel spas – are clean, in good working order and wonderfully fragrant.

The staff are welcoming, knowledgeable and kind, and there are all the perks of a pricier spa: fluffy robes, secure lockers, hair dryers, slippers and herbal tea on tap. Plus, they offer a hot spa, cold pool, (intense) steam room, sauna and showers.

It’s one of three Nature’s Energy centres in Sydney (there's also Newtown and Glebe), and the Balmain locale also offers the same specialised massages (gem-stone healing, Reiki and acupuncture), spa facials, waxing and spray tanning as the other venues.

And guess what? These day spas have just been recognised in the 2023 World Spa Awards, taking out gongs for both Australia’s Best Day Spa 2023 and Oceania’s Best Day Spa 2023.

Award-winning yet humble? Yep – it's a down-to-earth spa for an earthing experience.