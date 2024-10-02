Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Pool overlooking sunset
    Photograph: Supplied | Blackbird Byron
    PreviousNext
    /8
  2. Private pavilion at Blackbird Byron
    Photograph: Supplied | Blackbird Byron
    PreviousNext
    /8
  3. Pool with cabana and sun lounges
    Photograph: Supplied | Blackbird Byron
    PreviousNext
    /8
  4. Mountain view from hotel room
    Photograph: Supplied | Blackbird Byron
    PreviousNext
    /8
  5. View of property with pool at sunset
    Photograph: Supplied | Blackbird Byron
    PreviousNext
    /8
  6. Outback dining
    Photograph: Supplied | Blackbird Byron
    PreviousNext
    /8
  7. Rainforest property at sunset
    Photograph: Supplied | Blackbird Byron
    PreviousNext
    /8
  8. Pool overlooking rainforest
    Photograph: Supplied | Blackbird Byron
    PreviousNext
    /8
  • Hotels | Boutique hotels

Blackbird Byron

This adults-only Hinterland escape is pure bucket list material, featuring five private pavilions, a magnesium pool and a private chef

Melissa Woodley
Written by Melissa Woodley
Travel & News Editor, Time Out Australia
Advertising

Time Out says

A globe-trotting journalist once told me that Blackbird Byron might just be the most magical spot she’s stayed at in Australia. A quick glance at the stunning photos of this secluded, adults-only retreat makes it easy to understand why.

Blackbird Byron may seem a bit off the beaten track, but that was all part of the plan. In reality, it’s just a zippy 12-minute drive from the picturesque town of Mullumbimby and about 30 minutes from the bustling, boho Byron Bay.

Each of the five free-standing pavilions is positioned to take full advantage of the breathtaking sunrises over the Pacific Ocean, with spectacular views stretching eastwards to Cape Byron and Mount Chincogan. These pods are a minimalist’s dream come true, featuring king-sized beds dressed in Egyptian cotton linen, burnished concrete floors, reclaimed timber accents and Moroccan-tiled bathrooms complete with rainwater showerheads.

You can spend the night decoding the sparkling night sky, try your luck spotting native black cockatoos, or treat yourself to a luxurious massage treatment. The next morning, wake up to a poolside breakfast of locally sourced goodies and house-blended hot beverages. Then, spend the day dipping in the magnesium mineral pool and unwinding in the infrared sauna. For a touch of adventure, take a bushwalk through the surrounding Nightcap National Park, one of Australia's largest subtropical rainforests, and end the day with a seasonal three-course dinner crafted by Blackbird’s private chef.

Details

Address
210 Frasers Rd
Mullumbimby Creek
2482
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.