A globe-trotting journalist once told me that Blackbird Byron might just be the most magical spot she’s stayed at in Australia. A quick glance at the stunning photos of this secluded, adults-only retreat makes it easy to understand why.

Blackbird Byron may seem a bit off the beaten track, but that was all part of the plan. In reality, it’s just a zippy 12-minute drive from the picturesque town of Mullumbimby and about 30 minutes from the bustling, boho Byron Bay.

Each of the five free-standing pavilions is positioned to take full advantage of the breathtaking sunrises over the Pacific Ocean, with spectacular views stretching eastwards to Cape Byron and Mount Chincogan. These pods are a minimalist’s dream come true, featuring king-sized beds dressed in Egyptian cotton linen, burnished concrete floors, reclaimed timber accents and Moroccan-tiled bathrooms complete with rainwater showerheads.

You can spend the night decoding the sparkling night sky, try your luck spotting native black cockatoos, or treat yourself to a luxurious massage treatment. The next morning, wake up to a poolside breakfast of locally sourced goodies and house-blended hot beverages. Then, spend the day dipping in the magnesium mineral pool and unwinding in the infrared sauna. For a touch of adventure, take a bushwalk through the surrounding Nightcap National Park, one of Australia's largest subtropical rainforests, and end the day with a seasonal three-course dinner crafted by Blackbird’s private chef.