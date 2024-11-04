A balmy breeze kisses my skin as I lounge by the infinity pool, mesmerised by the flickering flames of the bonfire and the soothing strum of a live guitar. Earth, water, air, fire – all the elements in perfect harmony. It’s hard to avoid sounding cliché, but I was very much in my element from the moment I arrived at Elements of Byron.

This stunning $100 million beachfront resort has long been on my radar, having been a hot spot for A-list celebrities and influencers since its debut in 2016. After a short but sweet stay, I’m happy to report that it truly lives up to the hype.

Elements of Byron is sprawled across 50 acres of lush beachfront land, just 2.5 kilometres from the heart of town and a short stroll from Belongil Beach. Don’t plan on leaving the resort during your stay because it has all the amenities you could wish for (plus some you didn’t even know you wanted) – with complimentary golf buggy rides to whisk you from point A to B.

Element’s 202 solar-powered villas are inspired by the four ecological zones found throughout the property: sand dunes, eucalypts, wetlands and rainforest. I was lucky to stay in a standalone rainforest pod, where I woke up to the twitter of birds and drifted off to the soothing crash of waves. Our villa had everything I could’ve asked for and more – a cushiony king bed, a little kitchenette, an ensuite bathroom and a gorgeous balcony just steps away from the rainforest.

Rather than going for over-the-top glitz and glamour, the decor featured deep blues and greens that reflected the spirit of the surrounding landscape. My favourite element was the freestanding bathtub, which provided the perfect escape after a long day in the sun. Some of the more opulent villas even come with a separate bathhouse, which is pretty much like having a private day spa right at your doorstep.

Of course, there’s also the resort’s stylish onsite day spa, Osprey, where you can pamper yourself with a deluxe face or body treatment. Botanical hair massage or seasonal body exfoliation, anyone? Post-spa sesh, you can stretch out on a sun-drenched daybed or in a private cabana by Elements' dazzling infinity pool – yes, the one you've seen all over Instagram. If you’re lucky enough to snag one of the over-water swing beds, go all out and have Spritzes and snacks delivered straight to you from the laid-back Breeze Café.

While the allure of the main pool was tempting, I opted for a sun session at the exclusive adults-only pool. It’s the epitome of luxury, featuring a swim-up bar where you can enjoy tequila and tapas while half-submerged in the heated waters. Alternatively, you can head over to Botanica Beach Lounge for sunset cocktails served from a vintage caravan bar, all while soaking in uninterrupted views of Belongil Beach. You might even spot a whale or dolphin during the migration season.

Our favourite dining experience was at Elements’ signature restaurant, Azure Bar and Grill. Just like the glittering blue waters it’s named after, Azure’s menu ebbs and flows with the seasons, showcasing more than 60 native ingredients foraged from the resort’s own backyard. I was lucky enough to take part in Azure’s Native Lunch Experience, which begins with a forging tour through the rainforest and kitchen garden, guided by Element’s very own landscaper, Alistair Oakman.

After exploring the wetlands and rainforest through taste, touch and smell, I sat down to enjoy a delightful two-course menu featuring the season’s finest dishes. In spring, native blackened fish is dressed in warrigal green lemon butter, venison backstrap is paired with a spiced davidson plum gel, and salt-baked celeriac is sprinkled with native togarashi, while complimentary rum cocktails feature roasted bunya nuts. This meal was definitely one for the memory books, leaving us with more than just full stomachs.

As I bid farewell to Elements, I couldn’t help but wish for more time to indulge in all the incredible activities on offer – complimentary guided rainforest walks, birdwatching tours, free morning yoga and outdoor games, just to name a few. I guess it’s just the perfect excuse for another visit in the not-so-distant future. Until we meet again, Byron!