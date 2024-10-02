Subscribe
  1. Staff standing outside of hotel
    Photograph: Destination NSW
  2. Kangaroos grazing on the lawn at Hotel Etico
    Photograph: Destination NSW
  3. Staff setting up the dining room for guests at Hotel Etico, Mount Victoria
    Photograph: Destination NSW
  4. Welcome sign at Hotel Etico, Mount Victoria
    Photograph: Destination NSW
  • Hotels | Boutique hotels

Hotel Etico at Mount Victoria Manor

Australia’s first social enterprise hotel offers a heartwarming stay by employing young people living with disabilities

Melissa Woodley
Written by Melissa Woodley
Travel & News Editor, Time Out Australia
Time Out says

For a stylish stay that warms the heart, set your sights on Hotel Etico. Set in the heritage-listed town of Mount Victoria, just under a two-hour drive from Sydney, this feel-good hotel serves as the perfect launchpad for exploring all the wonders the Blue Mountains has to offer.

The property was originally built in 1876 for journalist and publisher John Fairfax, with vintage decor and original furnishings reminiscent of its past life. Nowadays, Hotel Etico stands proud as Australia's first social enterprise hotel, training and employing young people with disability.

You’ll be enveloped in the warmth of their hospitality from the moment you arrive, with the hotel offering 15 beautiful rooms, a cosy library, a stylish conservatory, a chill games room and expansive gardens where kangaroos frequently come out to play. You can also head downstairs to Niccoló’s Restaurant and Bar for a simple spread of Italian antipasti and pizza, complemented by live music every Friday evening.

Details

Address
11 Montgomery St
Mount Victoria
2786
