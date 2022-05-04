Kimpton Margot Sydney

Time Out says

The relatively understated exterior of the newly renovated Kimpton Margot Hotel – originally the offices of the Sydney Water Board, built in 1938, but more recently repurposed as the Primus Hotel until it was acquired by Kimpton in 2021 – does little to hint at the Gatsby-ready opulence of its soaring lobby and cocktail lounge, mere metres from the tarmac and traffic of Pitt Street. It’s a show-stopping first impression that surely ranks as one of the most stunning examples of the Art Deco movement in the city.

And yet, while the decor of this new addition to Sydney's booming five-star hotel offering certainly takes its cues from the building’s design pedigree, it’s not an overly slavish homage. The heritage-listed surrounds do most of the talking – stepped plaster moldings; mixed marble floors; the eight striking vermillion-hued scagliola pillars – while plush curved lounges and elegant velvet chaises in creamy pastel tones, leafy planters and brushed brass table sconces channel a more modern riff on the 1930s aesthetic. Shelving units dotted with various vases, ceramics and assorted object d’arts, all appropriate to the period, help to sell this same style story while breaking up the expansive room into more intimate seating arrangements.

You’ll find a similar mix of contemporary mod cons and Art Deco elegance in the hotel’s 172 guestrooms and suites. The deep blue, thick-pile carpets sport a classic golden chevron pattern while dark stained wood furnishing add an extra dimension of old-world finesse. Even the standard rooms are noticeably more spacious than many comparable hotels in the CBD, and almost every bathroom features both a separate shower and soaking tub, complete with Mr Smith toiletries, supplied in eco-minded refillable bottles. When needed, guests can effortlessly step out of the 1930’s fantasy and access 21st-century convenience courtesy of the in-room tablet, which connects guests to details of the hotel amenities, room service ordering and concierge services. The in-room smart televisions are also Chromecast enabled allowing guests to stream their fave shows via their own devices.

This is Kimpton’s first Australian outpost and it heroes the same mix of luxury and pragmatism showcased at its hotels in Barcelona, London, Tokyo and San Francisco, to name just a few of the 75 locations the group boasts worldwide. Rather than simply leaning into the luxe, there’s a real understanding of the little details tourists actually care about, like the option to bring their pets along on their vaycay – and all species are welcome “as long as they can fit in the lift”, we kid you not.

Travelling solo? Why not swing by to the hotel's nightly wine-tasting socials where guests can mingle over a glass of courtesy vino. There are also Lekker bikes available to borrow so guests can explore more of the city with ease, which is likely to make this hotel’s location in the thick of the city, more than a kilometre from the iconic harbour views several of its five-star competitors offer, less of a handicap. Fitness and wellness are both high priorities at Kimpton establishments, and guests can take advantage of the rooftop lap pool, the expansive gym and yoga studio in the basement, or for a more secluded stretch, an on-demand yoga tutorial via the in-room tablet – yoga mats are available upon request from reception.

But it’s not just the checked-in visitors who can enjoy the savvy hospitality Kimpton has brought to Sydney. The hotel’s sleek cocktail lounge, the Wilmot, is sure to become as much of a go-to for knock-off drinks as any of the bars frequented by white-collar workers in this busy part of the CBD, and Margot's eponymous restaurant, Luke’s Kitchen, helmed by chef Luke Mangan formerly of the Hilton’s Glass Brasserie, not only offers a superb Pacific Rim-inspired breakfast-to-dinner menu but also a bottomless brunch at the weekend. While it’s yet to open to the public, the sprawling rooftop pool and bar looks fated to give the Ivy’s Pool Club just down the road a run for its money when it comes to alfresco party vibes. Expect to see this drinking deck blowing up your Insta-feed for summers to come.

Rooms at the Kimpton Margot are available from $339 per night.