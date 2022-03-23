W Hotel Brisbane x Lovehoney

Time Out says

It's no secret that the last couple of years have wreaked havoc on many sex lives. After the boom of 'Covid babies' about nine months after the first lockdowns, a lot of folks have understandably been a little less than enthusiastic when it comes to getting groovy. Whether it's stress, a little bit of 'softening' around the mid-section or from listening to your partner breathe the way they do – ugh – for months indoors, there are myriad reasons why things in the bedroom might be less 'hot and heavy' and more 'Arctic tundra'.

Despair not though, you sexy thang, as the folks at the uber-luxe W Hotel on the Brisbane river have teamed up with the buzziest sex toy company in the game, Lovehoney, to help you get your groove back. The partnership bring ultimate luxury together with all the help you could need to get in the mood, and the hotel room is enough to get you out of your clothes and into a fluffy robe. The WOW suite is no joke, with sprawling views of the whole city of Brisbane, a king bed for two (or three, or four, whatever) and a shower with four heads and a bench so you can get really very clean. But let's get to the good stuff. And by good stuff, we mean the mysterious black box sitting innocently on the wet bar in the middle of the room.

Inside this unassuming package you'll find a whole load of Lovehoney's absolute best playthings, from discreet little vibey bullets, to elegant rose printed paddles and cuffs. There is also the deservedly famous Womanizer Pro40, which if you don't know, you will. There's plenty for the gents too, not least of which is the complimentary lace lingerie for him, her, and them. Now would be a good time to crack into the bottle of Veuve Clicquot waiting on ice.

The W Hotel describes itself as 'not your nan's luxury' – a relief given what's on offer in the Lovehoney suite – which is why you can expect any service to go above and beyond. The team does just that by offering a ‘Sexologist Concierge’ service, where guests can book a free phone consultation through award-winning sexologist, Chantelle Otten’s clinic. Not only that, guests will have access to a Love How You Buzz streaming service offering educational sexual wellness videos available on-demand from leading sexperts. The aim of the game, aside from the obvious, is to get couples back in touch with themselves, and to remind them of all the things that make them tick (and maybe find a few new ones).

To recharge your batteries in the morning, the package comes with in-room breakfast by the Three Blue Ducks, which is just downstairs in the hotel.

To book the “Love How You Buzz” package with all the bells, whistles and handcuffs, head to the W Brisbane website here, enter dates of stay until March 31 and select the “Love How You Buzz” package from the Deals & Offers tab. Prices start from $1,569.

