Splash, shoot and score your way through the autumn school holidays with this ultimate activity guide

Parents, listen up! The autumn school holidays have snuck up on us once again, so it’s time to start planning how you’ll entertain the kids. Luckily, Sydney Olympic Park has you covered with an action-packed program of activities.

Their school holiday fortnight of fun from April 8-23 is designed for kids of all ages and abilities. Choose from $20 archery sessions, beginner diving lessons and ballgame clinics led by sports stars, or opt for the full experience with all-day recreational and aquatic camps. Plan ahead and book your spots before they sell out.