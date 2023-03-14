Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. Young boys learning to play soccer
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Olympic Park
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Two girls playing netball
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2

5 things for active kids to do at Sydney Olympic Park these school holidays

Splash, shoot and score your way through the autumn school holidays with this ultimate activity guide

By Melissa Woodley for Time Out in association with Sydney Olympic Park
Advertising

Parents, listen up! The autumn school holidays have snuck up on us once again, so it’s time to start planning how you’ll entertain the kids. Luckily, Sydney Olympic Park has you covered with an action-packed program of activities. 

Their school holiday fortnight of fun from April 8-23 is designed for kids of all ages and abilities. Choose from $20 archery sessions, beginner diving lessons and ballgame clinics led by sports stars, or opt for the full experience with all-day recreational and aquatic camps. Plan ahead and book your spots before they sell out. 

Discover Sydney Olympic Park's full programs of activities with prices and times on their website.

Sydney Olympic Park Easter School Holidays

Make a splash at the Aquatic Centre
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Olympic Park

Make a splash at the Aquatic Centre

Get your kids swimming like fish, diving like pros and playing water polo like champions at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre. Led by fully qualified Austswim instructors, the half-hour intensive swimming lessons will help your child become safe and confident in the water. For those looking to dip their toes into a new sport, the Aquatic Centre’s water polo clinic covers all the fundamentals from treading water to ball handling, defending and more. The recreational pool is the perfect end to a day full of fun and activity, and the Splasher's Playground is suitable for everyone including toddlers, with child-friendly waterslides and giant tipping bucket.

Read more
Shoot for the bullseye with archery classes and laser tag
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Olympic Park

Shoot for the bullseye with archery classes and laser tag

Take aim and let fly these school holidays by enrolling your kids in a Sydney Olympic Park Archery Centre class. The Young Archers session is designed for budding bow masters aged 7 and over, while Sharp Shooters caters for kids aged 10+ (including adults and grandparents). Both sessions offer a thrilling introduction to the sport, with expert instruction and the chance to hit the bullseye. Add to the excitement by including a game of laser tag and take advantage of their $32 weekday combo sessions. You’ll experience an adrenaline rush as you enter the outdoor battlefield armed with laser tag weapons, props and realistic sound effects. No experience is necessary, just your game face! 

Read more
Advertising
Get your ballgames on at the Quaycentre
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Olympic Park

Get your ballgames on at the Quaycentre

Whether your kid’s a beginner or a seasonal player, Quaycentre’s ballgame activities will provide a challenging and rewarding experience for all. Netball enthusiasts can participate in an exciting netball clinic led by Australian Diamond and Sydney Swifts player Paige Hadley on Friday April 21 ($65). Future basketball stars can hit the court with NBL champion and former professional player Bruce Bolden and his team from My Hoops on April 17-18 (starting at $110). Meanwhile, football fans can learn about techniques and tactics at the Western Sydney Wanderers football clinic on April 12-13 (starting at $95). Each clinic concludes with a delightful surprise for the kids – a photo session, Q&A or a free jersey. 

Read more
Book in for All-day Fun
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Olympic Park

Book in for All-day Fun

Parents, don’t just survive the school holidays; thrive through them by enrolling your kids in one of Sydney Olympic Park’s All-Day Recreational camps. With drop-off by 9am and pick up after 4pm, your little ones will have a blast with a variety of activities available under one roof, including swimming, yoga, gymnastics, and arts and crafts. The Aquatic Centre’s all-day programs for ages 5-12 run on weekdays from April 11-21, while the Quaycentre’s multi-sports camps run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays ($75). This year, kids can look forward to new Dance2bfit hip-hop classes and SLAM drumstick music sessions. With so many thrilling activities, they won't want to miss a day! 

Read more
Advertising
Learn about our eight-legged friends with Junior Park Rangers: Spider Surprise & Nature
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Olympic Park

Learn about our eight-legged friends with Junior Park Rangers: Spider Surprise & Nature

The temperature is cooling and autumn is the perfect time to step outside for a nature-based adventure. Kids can get up close and personal with creepy crawlies at the all-day Junior Park Rangers: Spider Surprise & Nature Play expedition ($80), designed for ages 7-12. Starting at the Education Centre in Bicentennial Park, they’ll learn fascinating facts about our arachnid buddies, followed by nature-based web design and games in the afternoon. With a sense of adventure and some brave faces, this program is sure to be a hit. Explore all of the Junior Park Adventures via the link below.  

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Autumn

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!