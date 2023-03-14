Get your kids swimming like fish, diving like pros and playing water polo like champions at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre. Led by fully qualified Austswim instructors, the half-hour intensive swimming lessons will help your child become safe and confident in the water. For those looking to dip their toes into a new sport, the Aquatic Centre’s water polo clinic covers all the fundamentals from treading water to ball handling, defending and more. The recreational pool is the perfect end to a day full of fun and activity, and the Splasher's Playground is suitable for everyone including toddlers, with child-friendly waterslides and giant tipping bucket.
Parents, listen up! The autumn school holidays have snuck up on us once again, so it’s time to start planning how you’ll entertain the kids. Luckily, Sydney Olympic Park has you covered with an action-packed program of activities.
Their school holiday fortnight of fun from April 8-23 is designed for kids of all ages and abilities. Choose from $20 archery sessions, beginner diving lessons and ballgame clinics led by sports stars, or opt for the full experience with all-day recreational and aquatic camps. Plan ahead and book your spots before they sell out.