ARA Darling Quarter Theatre

Lend Lease Darling Quarter Theatre
Based in Darling Quarter, the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre is the home of children's theatre company, Monkey Baa Theatre Company, and is committed to supporting bold and diverse performing arts. Here you will find shows presented by a range of artists, community groups and the home of Monkey Baa's very own season.

The fully accessible ARA Darling Quarter Theatre is part of the award-winning Darling Quarter complex with accolades for building design and sustainability. Set in the thriving and busy precinct, the theatre is perfectly positioned to all the amenities the city has to offer including convenient public transport links, accommodation, parking, and entertainment options.

Address:
1-25 Harbour St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
(02) 8624 9340
Opening hours:
Box Office Mon-Fri 10am-4pm; plus one hour prior to performance times

Triptico

  • Performance art

An innovative dance-theatre collaboration, Triptico is an intriguing new work featuring some of Australia's most prolific and exciting female artists. Acclaimed composer Elena Kats-Chernin will be playing live, immersed in a rich visual environment featuring the paintings of celebrated visual artist Wendy Sharpe, who is also making an appearance.  The pair is joined by a cast of some of Australia's finest dancers, singers and musicians in this performance overseen by artistic director, choreographer and producer Paulina Quinteros (the creator of 2023 Sydney Fringe pick Water-Mirror). A unification of different art-forms, Triptico cherry-picks brief windows into shared experience, telling the audience: "We are not so different, you and I." A celebration of the power of performance, this promises to be a feast for the senses.Triptico is coming to the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre for two shows only on Friday, Dec 15, and Saturday, Dec 16, at 7.30pm. Tickets range from $40-$74 and you can get yours over here.

