Based in Darling Quarter, the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre is the home of children's theatre company, Monkey Baa Theatre Company, and is committed to supporting bold and diverse performing arts. Here you will find shows presented by a range of artists, community groups and the home of Monkey Baa's very own season.

The fully accessible ARA Darling Quarter Theatre is part of the award-winning Darling Quarter complex with accolades for building design and sustainability. Set in the thriving and busy precinct, the theatre is perfectly positioned to all the amenities the city has to offer including convenient public transport links, accommodation, parking, and entertainment options.