Fall in love with Bluey all over again, this time on stage

Kids have a habit of being glued to a screen, so when you're in search of a way to crowbar that iPad out of their hands, what could be better than a live-action version of their fave show? Much-adored by little'uns and parents alike, BBC Studios animated series Bluey, which follows the adventures of a blue heeler pup and her family, is taking bold steps into three-dimensional reality with a new stage production, Bluey’s Big Play.

Transporting these cartoon characters from the TV to stage, it’ll star Bluey, her little sister Bingo and their parents as they play make-believe in the Brisbane suburbs, using their imagination to learn about the world around them. This new, original story is a love letter to family and Australiana. With a mix of puppetry and conventional theatre, your children will be enchanted by the stage magic bringing Bluey to life. What’s more, it’s bound to be award-winningly good: last year, Bluey won a Logie for 'Most Outstanding Children’s Program', and is now nominated for an International Emmy Kids Award.



It's a good indication of the wild popularity of this relative new-comer to children's telly that Bluey’s Big Play will be heading to fifty different venues across Australia, including two in Sydney. Catch Bluey and her antics either at Randwick’s Parade Theatre (7 – 12 July), or the Coliseum Theatre in West HQ (14 – 19 July). Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 21 and can be purchased online. Ticket prices may vary. Giggles, however, are guaranteed.