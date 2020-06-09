Rip-roaring fun awaits with the queen of kids' TV

“Everywhere’s a dancefloor,” sings the queen of kids’ entertainment Justine Clarke. That includes your very own living room, as Riverside Theatre’s digital platform presents Everybody Roar.

Whether your little ones love Clarke’s effervescent presence on ABC Kids hit The Justine Clarke Show or her stints on everyone’s childhood fave Play School, one thing’s for sure: they’re gonna have an absolute blast. Clarke and her band, including Zoe Hauptmann on double bass, Even Manell on drums and Cameron Bruce on keyboards, will belt out all her family-friendly hits, including ‘Watermelon’, ‘Dinosaur Roar’ and ‘The Gumtree Family’.

Guaranteed to be a whiz-bang performance, it will also look super-slick thanks to Riverside’s fancy multi-camera set-up. But blink and you’ll miss it, because it's a one-time-only gig. Once it’s gone live, it’s all over.

With Riverside doing it tough, languishing alongside all the other theatres that have had to close their doors at the mo, producers have elected to make this extravaganza pay what you think. If you’ve got a bit of spare cash, you can help keep the lights on by tipping a bit in their general direction. But if the piggy bank’s broken, they don’t want you and your kids to go without.

So get your glad rags on and get ready to roar!

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.