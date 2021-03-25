Mark your diary for free outdoor movies in Darling Harbour with the little ones this summer

Free outdoor movies return to Darling Quarter as the Night Owls Kids Film Festival sets up roost over 12 nights for its tenth year, from April 1-18.

Over three weeks from Thursday to Sunday there will be free features and short films, and live entertainment out on the green, with plenty of eateries close by for grabbing dinner. Attendees will enjoy evenings spent on socially-distanced picnic blankets as live music, short films and two movie screenings kick off from 5.45pm each night.

The movies this year are not limited to kids' flicks, although parents can safely bring the little ones along to screenings including recent releases Peter Rabbit, The Addams Family (2019) and SCOOB!, plus enduring favourites like Despicable Me, Kung Fu Panda and RIO. Older viewers can show up to the 'After-Hours' screenings on Fridays and Saturdays from 8.30pm, including the recent rave adaption of Little Women, Ride Like A Girl, GO!, and In My Blood it Runs, a documentary from the perspective of a 10-year-old Aboriginal boy in Alice Springs.

Each night kicks off with energetic entertainment curated by the much-loved Lah Lah, with acts including the Tip Toe Giants, Vegetable Plot, the Beanies and others.

Peckish? You can pre-order snacks and meals for delivery right to your picnic rug from the precinct’s eateries using the Bopple app. Options include Braza Churrascaria, Vesta Italian, Umi Sushi, Nok Nok Thai Eating House and Taste Baguette and Grill. Gelatissimo or Guylian have the sweets to top off your evening.

From 9.30am on select days, the precinct will also feature additional school holiday activities including kids yoga, seed planting, hair styling and more.

Hot tip: parking at the Darling Quarter is only $10 if you book a bay online with the Promo Code DQNIGHTOWLS10.

Check the program and book your tickets here.