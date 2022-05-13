Sydney Dance Company Holiday Workshops

Time Out says

Whether your child is a triple threat or has twice the enthusiasm but none of the moves, these dancing workshops will inspire and excite their little feet. Sydney Dance Company has put together a series of school holiday classes suitable for dancing enthusiasts aged 5-18, and there's still spots left in several workshops running until January 26.

There are beginner sessions for the left-footed, classes dedicated to street styles and others where they’ll perform contemporary routines or theatre jazz. And if your little Billy Elliot is more into the rhythm of the streets than ballet, there’s a boys-only hip-hop class, too.

The various classes focus on different elements of dance – rhythm, flexibility, self-expression, spatial awareness and breath – but they’ll all aim to improve skills in line with the dancers’ abilities.

This summer the workshops are held at Sydney Dance Company’s Wharf Studios in Dawes Point. Classes start at $35 for a 1.5 hour Beginner Dance lesson for 5-7 year olds, and up to $385 for a three-day Dance for Musical Theatre course for experienced 12-15 year olds.

The kids will come home fully spent, with some exciting choreography up their sleeves. To be performed after a nap.