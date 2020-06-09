Wiggle it, just a little bit as the kids' faves rock the Opera House

The kids are in for a special treat when the Wiggles make their digital debut on the Sydney Opera House From Our House to Yours platform later this month.

Firm family favourites Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony want you to dress up and boogie down with them as they beam brand-new single ‘Social Distancing’ live from the Joan Sutherland Theatre stage directly to your living room.

The latest track is a fun way to communicate the clean hands and keeping connected online message to all your beloved little ones. It’s already racked up nearly 1.5 million plays on YouTube. The gang will also pull out a jukebox megamix of all their greatest hits, from ‘Big Red Car’ to ‘Fruit Salad’ via ‘Rock-A-Bye Your Bear’.

Their live shows are an absolute hoot and educational to boot, attracting over half a million children and their carers each year.

Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins says she can’t wait to get the gang back together. “We haven’t performed any live shows in such a long time, so we are really excited to be able to reach audiences in this new way during this unprecedented time. The last couple of months has shown us, and in turn the world, that we need to be creative in order to continue connecting with families so we hope that children and families enjoy this wiggly experience.”

Opera House head of children, families and creative learning Tamara Harrison is just as pumped. “Inviting the Wiggles onto the Opera House’s digital stage gives children and their families in Sydney, around Australia, and globally a special moment to dance, sing, and laugh together, from the comfort of their own home while our doors are temporarily closed.”

The show will stream live on Sunday, June 14 at 4pm and will be freely available for audiences worldwide. It will be also Auslan interpreted.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.