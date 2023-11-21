Sydney
Timeout

Mortuary Station

  • Chippendale
  Mortuary Station
    Photograph: Alannah Le Cross | Mortuary Station
  2. Mortuary Station
This now-defunct heritage-listed station and platform building was originally a ‘funeral station’ – hence the name. Built in 1869 and designed by colonial architect James Barnet, the station functioned until 1938 as a destination point for train services specifically carrying the deceased and bereaved. This accounts for its ‘religious’ appearance, with Barnet adopting elements of Venetian 13th-century Gothic style in his architecture, including cherubs and gargoyles.

The Mortuary Station has had several different functions since 1938 – including as a a pancake roller skating restaurant between the '70s and '80s – but is currently closed to the public except on special occasions (including Sydney Living Museums’ annual Sydney Open event), and is maintained by the Sydney Trains authority.

Alannah Le Cross
Alannah Le Cross

Regent St
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Nearby stations: Central

Track Works

  • Musicals

Audiences are invited to cross the threshold and step inside the sandstone walls of the defunct yet iconic Mortuary Station at Central for this site-specific performance. Some of the most beloved and recognisable operatic bangers in history have been cherry-picked for this original production and seamlessly woven into a contemporary narrative. Track Works transports you into the lives of five commuters grappling with everyday challenges during their delayed journeys home. I mean, if you’ve never had the urge to belt out a heart-wrenching aria during a disrupted commute, are you even a true Sydneysider? Under the award-winning direction of Clemence Williams (Earth.Voice.Body), this experiential show celebrates the great equalising power of Sydney’s public transport system, and reflects on the human spirit’s capacity for renewal and our enduring connection to core values. Performances aside, this is a rare opportunity for you to see inside this heritage building – a stunning example of neo-gothic architecture, dotted with uniquely hand-carved cherubs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Sydney (@timeoutsydney) “I think anyone that's caught a train or driven past [Mortuary Station] has probably gone, ‘I wonder what that is?’ It has an incredible history, it's over 150 years old now,” explains artistic director and playwright Thomas De Angelis.  “The first colonial cemetery in Sydney was at Town Hall, and when they built Town Hall they exhumed

