Susannah Place Museum

  • Museums
  • The Rocks
Susannah Place Museum
Time Out says

The Rocks once teemed with working-class Aussies. Located in the heart of the Rocks, this terrace of four houses – including a corner shop, original brick privies and open laundries – has been home to more than 100 families. It gives an idea of what 19th-century community living was really like.

Built by Irish immigrants in 1844, Susannah Place has survived largely unchanged through the slum clearances and redevelopments of the past century, and today tells the stories of the working families who called this place and this neighbourhood home.

Entry to the museum is free, but you must book onto a guided tour for access. Tours are one-hour long, and strictly capped at eight people. Find out more and book in here. (Note that steep, narrow stairs are involved.)

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Address:
58–64 Gloucester Street
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 9241 1893
Price:
Free entry
Opening hours:
Thu-Sat 10am-5pm; Closed Good Friday and Christmas Day
