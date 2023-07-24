Susannah Place Museum

Time Out says

The Rocks once teemed with working-class Aussies. Located in the heart of the Rocks, this terrace of four houses – including a corner shop, original brick privies and open laundries – has been home to more than 100 families. It gives an idea of what 19th-century community living was really like.

Built by Irish immigrants in 1844, Susannah Place has survived largely unchanged through the slum clearances and redevelopments of the past century, and today tells the stories of the working families who called this place and this neighbourhood home.

Entry to the museum is free, but you must book onto a guided tour for access. Tours are one-hour long, and strictly capped at eight people. Find out more and book in here. (Note that steep, narrow stairs are involved.)