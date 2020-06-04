Feel the French electronica vibes from this 2017 Vivid Live gig

If you’re of a particular ‘90s coming-of-age vintage, then French electronic duo Air’s album Moon Safari probably enjoyed high rotation over libations. Even if you weren’t the biggest fan, it’s safe to say tracks ‘Sexy Boy’ and ‘Kelly Watch the Stars’ have most likely ear-wormed into a particular part of your brain that will not let them go, no matter how hard you may have tried.

Garnering rave reviews at Vivid Live in 2017, they lit up the Sydney Opera House’s famous concert hall with their tripped-out blissful electro. Now you can soothe your way into Friday night lights with this latest edition to their digital platform From Our House to Yours.

It will be available to stream from 8pm on Friday, June 5.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.