A relaxed, boozy chillhop sunset picnic is happening on a huge navy destroyer ship in Sydney

Picture this: you’re laid out on a lush picnic set up with your mates, sipping on natural wines as a top-notch line-up of DJs set the tone with chilled, atmospheric beats, while the summer sun sets over Barangaroo. Oh, and you’re on the helicopter landing pad of an enormous navy ship.

While dancefloors remain on hiatus in Sydney, there are still plenty of other ways to party, and EMC, Lazydaze and the Australian National Maritime Museum have teamed up to present us with this primo sunset session on the HMAS Vampire. Audamus takes its name from the ship’s motto, which in Latin means “Let us be daring”. We don’t know about daring, but there is something delicious about the contrast of chilling out to some beats while sitting on top of all the heavy metal of an all-welded war machine built at Cockatoo Island Dockyard in the 1950s. In line with current restrictions, groups will be sectioned into ‘pods’ of four with a set-up complete with Turkish rugs, comfortable ottomans and cushions.

The evening will be soundtracked by a line-up of respected taste-making DJs – Simon Caldwell, Adi Toohey and Marley Sherman of revered Sydney collective S.A.S.H. – with beats inspired by the downtempo, trip-hop era of the ‘90s, and the lost ‘chill-out’ rooms in nightclubs of yore.

Tickets are going for $150, which includes the entertainment, a sunset arrival drink created with 78 Degrees gin, and a gourmet picnic including food and two glasses of paired natural wine. The food and drinks are specially curated by George Woodyard of Redfern small bar Bart Jr. Non-alcoholic options are available, as is the option to purchase more drinks.

Audamus sets sail on Friday, February 19, from 7pm through to 10.30pm. Snap up tickets here.

