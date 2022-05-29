Back the Night side shows

Time Out says

What's better than a Sunday sesh? A free Sunday sesh, of course.

On Sunday, May 29 venues around Sydney will host performances as part of Back the Night, an American Express-backed musical extravaganza for one day only.

Although the main headline event is sold out, there is also a series of side shows around the city that are completely free. DJ sets include the Delta Riggs and Taka Perry at the Colombian rooftop; and IMBI and Bec Sandridge at the Hyde Park House rooftop.

There will also be surprise pop-up street performances from some pretty big names at Taylor Square and Stanley Street, if you'd rather dance at street level.

If all that dancing has you hungry, Mrs Palmer Sandwich is being taken over for the day, with a limited-time menu just for the occasion.

See the venues' websites or the Back the Night website for details.

If you'd like to go to the sold-out main event featuring Gang of Youths, Boy & Bear; Alex Lahey; Odette; Bakers Eddy; Bec Sandridge and heaps more, don't despair. Although all tickets have been allocated, you can buy a limited-edition NFT by Boy & Bear. Four gold NFTs are available, and they each come with a double pass to Back the Night. Or if you're a true fan, you can bid on the platinum NFT, which includes super-luxe Back the Night experience and a meet and greet with Boy & Bear themselves.