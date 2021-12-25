Boogie on with 12-hour parties every Saturday in November and December

Silly season is on our doorsteps, which means it’s time to dust off the dancing shoes and get ready for a well-deserved boogie. And that's exactly what you'll find in spades at the Kings Cross Hotel throughout November and December, including Christmas Day. The ever-popular boozer is giving the D-floor a workout with a 12-hour mammoth party across three rooms, starting at 3pm on the rooftop before taking the shenanigans to the red room and club until 3am.

Blueprint is coming in hot with a huge summer featuring some of the best local, interstate, and international artists playing deep house, melodic, progressive, techno, and disco every week. If you prefer sessions that pack a punch (the punch being the beats) then Blueprint is your go-to.

Tickets are $27 each and you can grab one here.