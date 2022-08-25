Time Out says

Cue tears, feels and some seriously impressive falsetto vocals, because Justin Vernon and the crew are coming to Sydney

Bon Iver – originally a solo project from Justin Vernon, which has now evolved into a band with a revolving lineup of collaborators – is heading to Sydney for the first time since 2016 for one night only at the Aware Super Theatre on Friday, February 17 2023.

Bon Iver's debut album For Emma, Forever Ago introduced Vernon to a generation of indie-folk lovers back in 2008, and since then we've seen three more critically acclaimed albums, including 2019's i,i. By channelling more of a lush, ambient soundscape vibe than a traditional indie-folk album, Bon Iver's success has delivered multi-Grammy award wins and collaborations with everyone from Kanye West to James Blake.