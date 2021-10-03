Opera Australia present a whole new way to watch Georges Bizet’s celebrated opera

After having to scratch great swathes of its planned program this year and last, Opera Australia (OA) will come back in a big way in 2022. Not only has the company announced that the music of the night is coming to the harbour with The Phantom of the Opera, it will also showcase one of the world’s most famous tragedies in a brand-new light.

OA's latest take on Georges Bizet’s celebrated opera Carmen will help transport us to a tobacco factory in Seville in the 19th century by taking over the evocatively industrial surrounds of Cockatoo Island. Opening in November 2022, it promises to offer an unforgettable fresh look at a much-loved favourite. And if you’re feeling fancy, OA is also offering a super rah-rah way of watching the show, with private berths available to book for boats.

Liesel Badorrek will direct in collaboration with choreographer Shannon Burns, who handled the smooth moves for La Traviata in the brief but brilliant moment of arts venues unlocking earlier this year. Tahu Matheson will conduct the Opera Australia Orchestra.

OA’s artistic director Lyndon Terracini says the 2022 season will be a brilliant celebration of Sydney’s return to live performance. “These two events represent a tremendous opportunity for audiences to enjoy unique Sydney experiences. We’ll be bringing together some of the finest singers, musicians and creatives in the world to present these productions under the starry southern skies.”

OA will deploy swish, purpose-built wining and dining options on the island, and you’ll even be able to stay over if you want to make a night of it, in the waterfront campsite or the various bricks-and-mortar options. If you’re already keen a year out, you can join the waitlist for tickets here with the box office opening in November 2021.

Love live performance? Here are all the biggest shows opening this summer.