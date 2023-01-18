Sydney
Timeout

Elton John

  • Allianz Stadium, Moore Park
Elton John stands in front of a background of lovers draped in roses, wearing a blue robe
Photograph: David LaChapelle
The prince of rock’n’roll is finishing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Moore Park

His gift is his song, and this one's for you. 

Elton John is returning to Australia for an encore tour of his hugely successful Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. He'll be performing several stadium shows around Australia, including our very own here in Sydney at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday January 18, 2023. 

Back in early 2020, he had to cancel his tour of New Zealand due to the pandemic, so now he returns to make good on the promise – and add a couple of cheeky Aussie shows into the schedule too.

Newcastle is up first, before he heads to Melbourne, followed by Sydney and Brisbane, before he jumps the ditch and plays Christchurch, followed by two huge shows in Auckland. The tour will surely be just as epic as you'd expect from Elton John, including all the hits you know and love from the seasoned performer, like 'Tiny Dancer', 'Sad Songs', 'I'm Still Standing' and maybe even 'Candle in the Wind'. 

Tickets are on sale Monday August 1, so set your alarm. Don't let the sun go down on 2023 without seeing one of pop music's living legends. 

Details

Event website:
oznz.eltonjohn.com/
Address:
Allianz Stadium
Moore Park Rd
Moore Park
Sydney
2021

Dates and times

