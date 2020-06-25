Prepare to worship at the altar of seriously good electronica

Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore – aka Aussie electro duo Empire of the Sun – lit up the Sydney Opera House when they Concert Hall in sun god-like attire during Vivid Live 2013.

Recorded for posterity, the gig is the latest to get the From Our House to Yours digital treatment, streaming on the Opera House platform at 8pm on Saturday night to get your party started. The boys were just about to drop second album Ice on the Dune, which went on to reach number three on the ARIA chart, and they were on fire.

Mainline the eight-time ARIA Award-winners perform hits including ‘Walking on a Dream’, ‘We Are the People’ and ‘Alive’. Because what we all need right now is some fist-pumping awesome to rock out to. And the visual feast of trippy light of fantastic proportions is just as good as the sweet, sweet tunes.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.